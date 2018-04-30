There are a bunch of second or third-seeded teams that can win it this year. There are probably going to be some barnburners, especially in the later rounds. It’ll be a tough competition, which is good.

Dixie. Mountain View. Park City. Mountain Crest. Bear River. Desert Hills. Spanish Fork. Juan Diego.

Each of those high schools boasts a boys soccer team that is seeded either No. 2 or No. 3 in the upcoming 4A state tournament.

While none are the title favorite — that designation goes to one of the top seeds, namely Snow Canyon, Bonneville, Logan or Orem — each has as good a chance as any to take state.

After all, what makes the 4A classification great is its parity.

“There are a bunch of second or third-seeded teams that can win it this year,” Dixie head coach Burton Myers said. “There are probably going to be some barnburners, especially in the later rounds. It’ll be a tough competition, which is good.”

Myers and his Flyers certainly know about tough competition, having battled all season long in Region 9 with Snow Canyon and Desert Hills.

The Warriors claimed the region title, and a No. 1 seed, thanks to a 3-1 victory over Dixie to close out region play, but nevertheless, Myers believes his team is as prepared as any heading into the postseason.

“We haven’t peaked yet, but I think we are getting close,” said Myers. “The game with Snow Canyon got me a little nervous, but the season starts all over and we get a fresh start.”

One team that doesn’t want a fresh start is Bonneville. The Lakers Region 11 title was their first in almost a decade, and according to assistant coach Jared Anderson, they are equipped to take on any challenge.

“I think the boys are playing good,” said Anderson. “They have really come together and they have proven that they can get anything done that they put their minds to. We should be able to face up against whoever we need to and we should do well.”

Out of Region 10 are Mountain View and Orem, who are both top-five teams in the classification. The pair of Utah valley schools tied once, 0-0. The Tigers claimed the second contest and region title with a 3-1 victory on April 27.

The Logan Grizzlies, under head coach Kody Klaassen, are the chief title contenders out of Region 12, having claimed the region championship. The Grizzlies lost just one game all year in the 4A ranks, a 3-2 defeat to rival Mountain Crest.

Logan is currently in the midst of nine-game winning streak, the best stretch by any 4A playoff participant, but everything starts anew Thursday.

“There are 16 teams that are 0-0,” said Myers. “It is wide open.”

TWITTER: @trentdwood