Boys Track

Andrew Simonsen, Davis (Sr.)

This Davis senior had a very strong showing at the Davis Invitational last Saturday.

He won the 300 hurdles and finished second in the 110 hurdles against a very strong field of runners. His time of 38.10 in the 300 hurdles is the best time in Utah this spring, and his 110 time of 14.86 ranks third in the entire state.

“Andrew is a coaches dream. He wants to be the best he can and is willing to put the time in whether it's workouts or watching film. But most importantly he is going to do whatever is best for the team. I can always count on him to take a spot in a relay,” said Davis coach Markham Hyde.

Last year Simonsen finished second at the 5A state meet in both the 300 and 110 hurdles. His time of 38.46 in the 300 hurdles was the second-best in the entire state.

Girls Golf

K’Jahna Plant, Desert Hills (Sr.)

This four-year Desert Hills varsity contributor is poised for a strong ending to her career.

She ranks fourth in the Region 9 standings, and coach Laurie Dyer said her consistency has been a key factor for the Thunder all season.

“She is a hard worker and a terrific leader to the younger girls on the team. K'Jahna has a great sense of humor and a strong sense of loyalty. Her team has won the state championship for the last three years where she has been a great contributor. K'Jahna is also a terrific student at Desert Hills where she maintains a very high GPA,” said Desert Hills coach Laurie Dyer.

Baseball

Zac McCleve, Cyprus (Sr.)

With four games remaining in Region 2 play, Cyprus is in the driver's seat with a two-game cushion, and a big reason why is senior Zac McCleve.

The pitcher/first baseman is 6-2 on the mound this season with 53 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched.

Last Tuesday he recorded a five-inning no-hitter in leading Cyprus to the 13-0 win over Granger. Then on Friday, he pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief and picked up the victory on the mound in an 8-7 extra-inning win.

During the three-game series against Granger last week McCleve was 4 of 9 from the plate with seven RBI.

Softball

Laynie Gillins, North Sanpete (Sr.)

Laynie Gillins was instrumental in leading North Sanpete to the Region 15 title.

She’s started in five different positions this season and leads the Hawks with a .556 batting average. She also owns a .616 on-base percentage, 25 RBI and has only struck out twice in 78 plate appearances.

“Laynie is a huge part of our team’s success. She is all about winning and will do anything to help our team succeed,” said North Sanpete coach Landon Bailey. “She isn’t the most vocal player but she leads by example. She doesn’t say much but she doesn’t need to because her teammates see her constantly taking extra reps and they follow her. She is also a great student and is very kind to everyone.”

Boys Soccer

Joseph Paul, Judge Memorial (Jr.)

As the 3A playoffs get underway this week, Judge has separated itself from the field as the clear favorite and a dynamic attack is a big reason why.

Joseph Paul is tied for third in the state in scoring with 18 goals this season, and one of the players he’s tied with his teammate Jack Terrill.

Last Tuesday Paul scored four goals in a 6-1 win over Summit Academy, and then three days later he scored again in a 4-1 win over Judge.

“Joe is an excellent student at Judge Memorial and a captain for our soccer team. He is consistent with his approach to the game. He has pace, strikes the ball well and is unselfish. He is a great teammate and leader on this team,” said Judge coach Kelly Terrill.

Girls Track

Madeline Martin, Hillcrest (Sr.)

Posted the best 300 hurdles time in the entire state during a great showing at the Davis Invitational last Friday.

After finishing third earlier in the meet in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.48, she won the 300 hurdles in 45.05, the top mark this season in Utah.

Martin’s best time in the 300 hurdles last season was 45.02, which ranked 10th in the state a year ago.

“She is incredibly competitive and has the will to prepare. She has been a team leader since her sophomore year,” said Hillcrest coach Scott Stucki.

Boys Tennis

Ben Davis, American Fork (Sr.)

A four-year letter winner for American Fork, Ben Davis has played No. 1 singles the past three years.

This year he owns a 9-1 record, which includes winning the Duel in the Desert Championship in St. George earlier this season.

He’ll be a difficult match-up for anyone when the 6A state tournament rolls around in a couple weeks.