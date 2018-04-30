Dixie State junior Katie Ford has qualified for the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Super Region IV Championships, hosted by Fort Lewis College, which will be held next Monday through Wednesday, May 5-9, at the Hillcrest Golf Club in Durango, Colorado.

Ford is the second Trailblazer in the program’s brief six-year history to qualify for the NCAA super regional. Former DSU standout Haley Dunn was the first player to advance to NCAA postseason play, doing so twice, with the first appearance coming in the program’s debut season in 2013, followed by a return trip in 2015.

Ford won two spring tournaments this season, including the Point Loma Reach 2018 Invitational and the Colorado State-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational. She also posted a runner-up finish at the Dixie State Fall Invitational and recorded four top-10 showings. In all, Ford placed in the top 20 in six of nine events overall, including an 11th-place finish at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Championships.

A three-time PacWest Player of the Week honoree in 2017-18, Ford heads into next week’s NCAA super regional as the DSU single-season record holder for scoring average at 75.26, having recorded a team-high three rounds of par or better in 19 competitive rounds.

“I am really excited for Katie. She has put in a lot of work this season, and it has paid off with this NCAA invitation,” DSU head coach Lindsey Stucki said. “Katie was our top player all season long, and I look forward to seeing her compete against some of the best players at the Division II level.”

The super regional tournament, one of four NCAA regional events, will feature 12 teams and 66 total players, which also includes PacWest champion California Baptist and fellow conference member Academy of Art. The top-three teams, along with the top-three individual players from the non-advancing team, will advance to the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championships, which will be held May 16-19, at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

