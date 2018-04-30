Former Utah State wide receiver Braelon Roberts has been invited to the Oakland Raiders rookie minicamp, it was announced Monday.

Roberts becomes the third Utah State football player from the 2017 team to move on to the NFL as cornerback Jalen Davis signed a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins and safety Dallin Leavitt was also invited to the Raiders’ minicamp.

Roberts, who began his Utah State career as a walk-on, played in 41 games during his four-year career, including making 16 starts. He finished his career with 53 receptions for 610 yards (11.5 ypr) and four touchdowns.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Dallas, Texas (Bishop Dunne HS), Roberts played in all 13 games, making eight starts at wide receiver, during his senior season in 2017, as he caught 21 passes for 285 yards (13.6 ypr) and three touchdowns, which ranked second on the team.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.