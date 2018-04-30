A .283 team batting average is one of four categories in which BYU baseball leads the West Coast Conference as it plays four games this week in California.

The Cougars, 19-19 overall and 8-10 in the WCC, also lead the league in scoring (5.7 runs) and slugging (.400). The team continues to be ranked among the nation’s top 10 in doubles per game (2.26).

Up first for BYU is a late Tuesday game at Cal, 24-17 overall and 10-11 in the Pac-12, beginning at 7 p.m. PDT. Starting for the Cougars on the mound will be junior transfer right-hander Alex Perron (0-0, 3.50).

The Cal game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network (delayed at 1 a.m. MDT) and streamed live on its site. The Bears have the nation’s No. 2 home run hitter in Andrew Vaughn with 19 dingers. He leads the NCAA in on-base percentage (.550).

Following the Cal game, the Cougars have a three-game afternoon series at St. Mary’s College starting on Thursday.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at ralph_zobell@byu.edu.