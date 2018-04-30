SALT LAKE CITY — Joseph Morales, who plays Alexander Hamilton in one of the two “Hamilton” national touring companies, isn’t happy with Salt Lake City theater attendees.

Morales tweeted at 1:26 p.m. on Sunday afternoon that the Salt Lake City crowd wasn't acting appropriately during Sunday's matinee performance at the Eccles Theater.

“SLC, you’re killing me. Put your phones away. We can see you. This isn’t a movie. What is up with you guys?” he wrote on Twitter.

One social media user defended the attendees, saying that those in the theater were checking the score of the Utah Jazz game, who played the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their second-round series on Sunday afternoon.

Morales responded, “… by all means, go to the game or stay home. This is what we’re dealing with in SLC, folks. So rude it’s shocking."

Some Twitter users defended Morales and the “Hamilton” cast.

Hamilton comes to Salt Lake City.



Audience members are too busy on their phones to look up.



THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS, UTAH.



On Monday morning, Morales wrote, “The world is wide enough for @utahjazz and @HamiltonMusical. #TakeNote.”

The Jazz responded to Morales by tweeting, "You can check the score after you get out of the theater."

They also wrote, "We're not throwing away our shot."

1) Correct.

2) You can check the score after you get out of the theater.

Morales’ comments appeared two days after Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook criticized Utah Jazz fans, according to the Deseret News.

Westbrook had a pair of confrontations with the Utah Jazz crowd on Friday night. He called the fans “disrespectful” for the “vulgar things” they said to him.

"Here in Utah, man, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players with these fans. It's truly disrespectful.

"They talk about your family, about your kids, and it’s just a disrespect to the game and I think it’s something that needs to be brought up," he continued. "I’m tired of just going out and playing and then the fans say what the hell they want to say. I’m not with that, because if I was just on the street they wouldn’t say anything crazy because I don’t play that (expletive). I think it’s disrespectful they get the chance to do whatever they want to do. It needs to be put to a stop, especially here in Utah."

Also of note, Morales praised the Salt Lake City crowd on April 25.

