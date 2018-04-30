SALT LAKE CITY — A semitrailer and SUV collided on I-80 Monday morning, causing traffic delays, officials said.

The semitrailer was entering I-80 eastbound when it started whipping, probably due to speed, and crashed through the freeway's concrete barriers into westbound traffic, the Utah Highway Patrol reported. The truck then smashed into an SUV, according to UHP.

The accident occurred at Redwood Road, UDOT officials said.

All lanes of I-80 are expected to be closed to westbound traffic until 2 p.m., according to UDOT. The left lane of eastbound I-80 was also closed Monday as emergency crews clear the area.

Drivers of both vehicles and the SUV's passenger sustained minor injuries, UHP said.

