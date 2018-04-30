Freshman opposite Gabi Garcia Fernandez has been named to the 2018 Off the Block/Springbak, Inc. Freshman All-America Team, the organization announced this week.

Fernandez, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, leads the Cougars this season in kills per set (3.44), aces per set (0.48) and digs per set (1.32) while adding 0.83 blocks per set.

The Off the Block/Springbak, Inc. Freshman All-America Team honors the top NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball freshmen players from the regular season and is selected by a nationwide voting committee of 25 men’s volleyball coaches and volleyball media members.

To be eligible, players had to be on an active roster of an NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball team and be listed as a freshman or redshirt freshman in 2018.

A player making the list had to be top 10 in votes received and appear on at least one-fourth of all voting ballots.

Others making the Off the Block/Springbak, Inc. Freshmen All-American Team included: setter Robert Mullahey, Pepperdine; setter Garrett Zolg, Loyola; opposite Jake Hanes, Ohio State; opposite Jalen Jasper, Stanford; outside attacker Joel Schneidmiller, UC Irvine; middle attacker Simon Anderson, Long Beach State; middle attacker Tyler Mitchem, Lewis; middle attacker TJ Murray, Lewis; and libero Florian Ruhm, Limestone.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.