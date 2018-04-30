A busy week of softball begins for BYU as the Cougars travel to Southern Utah on Monday and host Utah Valley on Tuesday before heading to conference foe San Diego this weekend for a three-game series.

The rescheduled game between the Cougars (28-20, 8-1 West Coast Conference) and Thunderbirds (7-36, 4-14 Big Sky) will take place Monday at 4 p.m. MDT, at Kathryn Berg Field. BYU then returns to Provo on Tuesday to host a Cystic Fibrosis Awareness game against Utah Valley (19-24, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference) in the UCCU Crosstown Clash at 6 p.m. The Cougars conclude the week in San Diego (25-24, 4-8 WCC) with a matchup Friday at 6 p.m. PDT, and a doubleheader Saturday at 12 and 2 p.m.

Monday’s Southern Utah game can be streamed on PlutoTV, while the UCCU Crosstown Clash will be televised on KBYU-TV and streamed live on YouTube. Links to the streams and live stats for all games will be available on the BYU softball schedule page.

BYU celebrates Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month on Tuesday with 6-year-old Team IMPACT teammate Emily Sorenson throwing the first pitch. The Cougars will wear purple ribbons and 100 purple plastic bracelets will be given out.

BYU storylines

The Cougars swept the Thunderbirds earlier this season at Gail Miller Park in two five-inning games. In the first game, Alexa Strid went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, with five of the team’s eight RBIs. Briielle Breland went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, including two home runs. Five players contributed multiple hits to BYU's 14-hit tally in the nightcap. Lexi Tarrow went 3-for-4 while Rylee Jensen, Libby Sugg, Emilee Erickson and Strid each contributed two hits for the Cougars.

In the earlier UCCU Crosstown Clash matchup this year, BYU shut out Utah Valley, 11-0, in five innings in Orem. Three Cougars had multiple hits, led by Libby Sugg’s perfect 3-for-3 from the plate and four RBIs. Sugg hit her 10th home run of the season, a three-run dinger, and two doubles. Tarrow went 2-for-3 while Caitlyn Alldredge went 2-for-2, including one home run.

Currently in second behind LMU in the WCC standings, BYU continues conference play against San Diego this weekend. The Cougars will play LMU (28-21-1, 11-1 WCC) in the final week of the regular season.

BYU ranks No. 28 nationally and No. 1 in the WCC in home runs per game with 1.0. Twelve Cougars have combined to hit 48 homers in 48 games so far this season, led by Sugg’s 10. Alldredge follows with seven, while Jensen and Breland have six each. Tarrow has hit four, while Strid, Madison Merrell, Bridget Fleener and Allie Hancock have hit three apiece. Ashley Godfrey, Erickson and Olivia Sanchez have also hit dingers.

Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds are 7-36 on the season and 4-14 in the Big Sky, most recently going 1-2 at Idaho State. BYU leads in the overall series, 54-7. The Cougars swept a doubleheader earlier this season at home with 8-0 and 10-2 victories. Head coach Tom Gray is in his fourth season at Southern Utah and has an overall record of 55-134 with the Thunderbirds.

Utah Valley

The Wolverines are 19-24 and 10-4 in conference play in 2018. Last week, they swept conference foe CSU Bakersfield. BYU leads the overall series, 38-4, and won 11-0 in five innings against UVU earlier this season. TJ Hubbard is in his second season at the helm of the Utah Valley program after going 16-24 in 2017.

San Diego

The Toreros are 25-24 this year and 4-8 in WCC play. They recently dropped three games to conference leader LMU. BYU leads the overall series, 19-5, and went 3-0 against San Diego in 2017. Head coach Melissa McElvain is in her 17th season with the Torero program and has compiled an overall record of 361-473.