SALT LAKE CITY — Pride isn't the only thing on the line during this second-round playoff series for the police chiefs from Salt Lake City and Houston.

You could say they have something at steak when it comes to the results between the Jazz and Rockets.

Over the weekend, Salt Lake City's crime-fighting boss, Mike Brown, and Houston chief Art Acevedo made a friendly wager on the Western Conference semifinals outcome.

The winner gets a steak dinner, not to mention the opportunity to continue cheering on his team in the Western Conference Finals.

The loser gets to wear the team hat of the winning chief's team for a day while on duty, and will have a longer summer.

The two chiefs came to the agreement on Twitter after Brown sent a tweet to his Houston counterpart.

I have a steak dinner (winners’s choice at the @TheIACP ) that @TilmanJFertitta @HoustonRockets will win the series. What say ye? Are we on @ChiefMikeBrown ? #RunAsOne🚀 https://t.co/V12fffTLVX — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 28, 2018

You are on @ArtAcevedo for the steak dinner and I’ll add one more thing....Losing Chief wears winning Chief’s team hat in uniform for a day. Deal? @utahjazz @HoustonRockets #TakeNote #JazzNation #NBA https://t.co/VZtrKU6jf2 — Chief Mike Brown (@ChiefMikeBrown) April 28, 2018

Acevedo only needs three more Houston wins to earn his steak dinner after the Rockets defeated the Ricky Rubio-less Jazz in Game 1 Sunday, 110-96.