On Sunday, a story broke indicating that the world's oldest-known spider had died at age 43.

A few hours after the Utah Jazz fell to the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the teams' playoff series on Sunday, Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell, whose nickname is "Spida," sent his condolences to the old arachnid in a funny tweet.

RIP To the OG 🕷🕸 https://t.co/bEJLfIuBPl — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 30, 2018

Game 2 between Utah and Houston is on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo discusses Jabari Parker's impending free agency

The Milwaukee Bucks' Game 7 loss on Saturday to the Boston Celtics means that the Bucks have officially turned their sights to the offseason, with the impending restricted free agency of Jabari Parker being one of the key storylines for the team over the next few months.

On Sunday during his end-of-season interview with the media, Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed Parker, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"Jabari ain't going nowhere," Antetokounmpo said of a player who has been solid when healthy but who has torn his ACL twice and might want more money than the Bucks can afford to give him. "He's going to be here and he's going to be ready for the next season. And we are going to be all excited, playing in a new arena and everyone is going to be having fun."

"Jabari ain't going nowhere...he's going to be here and he's going to be ready for the next season. And we are going to be all excited, playing in a new arena and everyone is going to be having fun."@Giannis_An34 Exit Interview Part 2: pic.twitter.com/vv0nCaNZk3 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 29, 2018

Other links

And finally...

We've chronicled in this space on multiple occasions during the NBA season the crazy phenomenon of players doing random things perfectly in sync (and people's ability to regularly catch such moments on camera).

The Jazz-Rockets series is just one game old, but it's already provided us with such a moment, as Houston's Chris Paul, James Harden and P.J. Tucker left their postgame press conference on Sunday in seemingly choreographed unison.

This is mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/jJVYQYzVB7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 30, 2018

And just because we can't pass up the opportunity to share this one even though it's a bit outdated at this point, a hilarious video was captured during Game 6 of the Jazz's series against the Oklahoma City Thunder of referee Eric Lewis bobbing his head to chants of "Ref, you suck!" at Vivint Arena.