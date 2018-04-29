Iain Hunter
FILE: Meghan Hunter.

After inching closer and closer this season to a state record dating back to 2008, Provo’s Meghan Hunter finally shattered it at the Davis Invitational on Saturday.

The junior sprinted around the track in her 400-meter seeded section in a staggering time of 52.59, eclipsing the state record time of 53.39 set by Spanish Fork’s Natalie Stewart a decade ago.

Hunter nearly broke the record last week during a meet on her home track finishing in 53.43, just .04 off Stewart’s time. A week later she left little doubt beating the record by 0.80 seconds.

Hunter’s time of 52.59 is the best 400-meter time in the entire nation this season.

In 2017 Hunter had the best 400 in Utah with a time 54.35, but an injury kept her from competing in the second half of the season as she missed the state tournament.

When the 2018 state tournament rolls around in a couple weeks, Hunter will be one of the centers of attention as she tries to lower her 400 time even lower.

James Edward
James Edward James is the prep editor and Real Salt Lake beat writer.
Add a comment