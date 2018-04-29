After inching closer and closer this season to a state record dating back to 2008, Provo’s Meghan Hunter finally shattered it at the Davis Invitational on Saturday.

The junior sprinted around the track in her 400-meter seeded section in a staggering time of 52.59, eclipsing the state record time of 53.39 set by Spanish Fork’s Natalie Stewart a decade ago.

Hunter nearly broke the record last week during a meet on her home track finishing in 53.43, just .04 off Stewart’s time. A week later she left little doubt beating the record by 0.80 seconds.

Hunter’s time of 52.59 is the best 400-meter time in the entire nation this season.

In 2017 Hunter had the best 400 in Utah with a time 54.35, but an injury kept her from competing in the second half of the season as she missed the state tournament.

When the 2018 state tournament rolls around in a couple weeks, Hunter will be one of the centers of attention as she tries to lower her 400 time even lower.