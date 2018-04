Ricky Rubio, who was ruled out of Game 1 after suffering a hamstring strain, still drew attention from Twitter for his clothing choices.

Ricky Rubio really on the sidelines with a hoodie under a blazer though. #jazz #rockets pic.twitter.com/PgQf7Qgj06 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 29, 2018

Ricky Rubio rocking the hoody on the sidelines like he is Rocky getting ready to put in 5 miles. #UtahJazz — Christian Anderson (@DroughtIsOver) April 29, 2018

Man. Ricky Rubio really wearin a hoodie under a sports jacket.... pic.twitter.com/HXVVAs6zhA — House Of Houston (@HouseOfHouston) April 29, 2018

Rubio in a jacket and a hoodie is the level of dressy comfort I aspire to have >>>> pic.twitter.com/AIqO48CnEp — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 29, 2018

How does Ricky Rubio pull off a blazer over a hoodie look — Moops 🌹 (@moops) April 29, 2018

I am assuming Rubio's hoodie + suit combo is a tribute to Melo — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) April 29, 2018

Is Rubio wearing a hoodie underneath a sport jacket? I know what I’m wearing at the next work function that requires business casual dress. #TakeNote — Marques Chavez (@marqueschavez) April 29, 2018

Ricky Rubio on the bench in a hoodie and a blazer. That man gonna have a triple double when he returns — Thierry (@la_garcon_Bruce) April 29, 2018

Ricky Rubio dressed on the bench with the blazer and a hoodie under it like my early scene years 😭 #UtahJazz #NBAPlayofffs — Buchanan Neket (@doctorsvtvn) April 29, 2018

If anyone was wondering how i get “Dressed Up” I am Ricky Rubio! A hoodie and a Blazer.@rickyrubio9 you are my spirit animal! pic.twitter.com/xIxzQuqfEW — Hype (@HypeTheEngineer) April 29, 2018

Royce O’Neale also earned praise for his solid defense against Rockets guard James Harden. In one instance, Harden tried to shake O’Neale, who stood his ground and didn’t bite on the play.

James Harden tried to shake Royce O'Neale. It ended up looking like this: pic.twitter.com/orQAVQzNAV — “Playoff SLC D” (@slcdunk) April 29, 2018

Royce O'Neale is gonna at least make you work to cook him, James. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) April 29, 2018