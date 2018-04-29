HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets controlled the majority of Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz Sunday afternoon and came away with a 110-96 win despite a late charge from the Jazz.

The Rockets led by 13 at the end of the first quarter and 25 at halftime before Utah cut the deficit to 18 at the end of the third and as little as 11 in the middle of the fourth.

Houston shot 45 percent from the field and a sizzling 53 percent from behind the 3-point line, while the Jazz, playing on short rest, made 50 percent of their shots from the field but just 33 percent from beyond the arc.

James Harden finished with 41 points to lead the Rockets, while Donovan Mitchell and Jae Crowder scored 21 apiece to pace Utah.

