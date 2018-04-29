The Dixie State women’s track team closed the 2018 season in fine fashion on Friday and Saturday at the Pacific West Conference Championships in Fresno, California.

The Trailblazers competed in seven total events at the two-day meet and set three program records. Four other DSU runners set personal-best marks. In all, five of the seven Trailblazers who made the trip set either a program record or a personal-best mark at the meet.

Skyler Storie led the charge, setting two of the three program records. Storie set the tone for the weekend with a second-place finish in the 10,000m on Friday with a program-record time of 37:22.82. While the PacWest meet record was set by a Point Loma runner, Storie’s time was also faster than the previous PacWest meet record for the 10,000m. Storie was honored for her second-place finish in a podium ceremony on Saturday, marking the first podium honors in DSU track history. Storie also set a program record in the 5,000m on Saturday, crossing the finish line in seventh place with a time of 17:59.73.

Noelle Hele set the third program record of the weekend with a 12th-place finish and a time of 2:20.41 in the 800m.

Erin Hurst and Mia Smith each set personal-best marks in the 3,000m steeple. Hurst logged a time of 12:50.55, while Smith crossed the line with a time of 13:15.97. Billie Hatch recorded two personal-best marks at the meet, finishing in fifth place with a time of 39:09.24 in the 10,000m, while crossing the finish line in 11th place with a time of 18:50.58 in the 5,000m.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.