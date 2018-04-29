The Utah Valley men's and women's track and field teams capped their final crosstown meet of the calendar year with six program records this weekend at the 2018 BYU Robison Invitational.

Sophomore Albert MacArthur led all Wolverines at the meet with top UVU marks in his triple jump (7.64m) and long jump (15.46m) wins, bookending his 400-meter race and besting his own long jump record (7.55m) along with former Wolverine Rick Madsen's previous triple jump mark (15.29m). After the two-day meet, MacArthur found his way into 22nd place for the long jump and 26th place for the triple jump on the NCAA West Regional qualifying chart.

"That was a great record for Albert," said Utah Valley head coach Scott Houle. "When you think about his triple jump and long jump, back-to-back records being broken, while sapping his legs in the 400-meter race in the middle of it is a big accomplishment."

Adding to the UVU men's records, senior thrower Daven Russell surpassed his prior two-year school shot put record (17.39m) on his way to another Wolverine event win. On his final throw of the shot put finals, Russell recorded a throw that traveled 17.85 meters to claim a spot on top of the podium and move into 34th in NCAA West Regional qualifying.

"Daven's shot put was a great shot. Right when you saw it leave his hands, you could tell it was going to be huge. He really deserves it and has worked so hard to put the time in to improve, so it was nice for him to get that one," Houle said.

In the pole vault, sophomore Alex Lawrence became the outright holder of Utah Valley's outdoor and indoor records with a vault of 5.05 meters. Lawrence topped the previous outdoor record held by former UVU pole vaulter Taylor Hendershot (4.88m) and his own overall program record (5.05m).

"It's amazing watching Alex. He just keeps getting better and better, and I think he's on the fringe of moving himself up in NCAA preliminary qualifying. But he'll probably be able to go after that at our conference meet with strong competitors in the WAC for this event," said Houle.

The Wolverines capped off their amazing weekend with the final record at the meet posted by their women's 4x400 relay squad. Senior Lexi Shaw anchored the UVU quartet, which also consisted of seniors Mykah Ouderkirk, Alena Gillespie and junior Ashley Zulauf, to a first-place finish with a time of 3:44.71.

"They never cease to amaze me with how hard they work and how competitive they are," Houle added.

In addition to those records, Shaw overcame her own UVU program record (59.91) in the women's 400-meter hurdles with a time of 59.70 seconds and freshman Olivia Neal tied her women's pole vault record (3.75m). It marked the second-straight weekend of events Shaw and Neal met or passed a top school mark, while the duo also placed second in their respective events during Saturday's portion of the meet.

Inching just a few ticks of the clock behind Shaw in the 400-hurdles, Ouderkirk recorded a personal record of 1:00.27 to place third. The reigning WAC 400-meter hurdles champion, Ouderkirk took over the second spot on UVU's all-time record charts and pushed herself up to 52nd place currently on the year's NCAA West region list.

Freshman Anthony Ocegueda rounded out the list of Wolverine victories at BYU, as he won the men's 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:06.17 in the day's hot temperatures. Senior Tyson Lambert followed his freshman counterpart in the top three for the 5K, taking third with a time of 15:27.76.

Adding to the list of top-three finishes at the meet by a Wolverine, freshman Josh Thomas represented the men's squad in the decathlon and ended all competitions with a season-high 5,995 points. Behind his personal record, Thomas placed top three in two specific events of the multi-events with a second-place finish in the high jump (1.92m) and third-place finish in the 1500-meter race (5:00.97).

In the men's sprints, junior Jordan Carder paved the way for UVU with a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash (21.05) while moving into third all-time in school history. Gillespie, meanwhile, led the squad in the women's sprints with a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash on a season-best 23.98 seconds, paired with a personal season best in the 100-meter dash for herself and her sprints teammate Zulauf (11.93).

Outside of those running events, UVU concluded its top-two finishes in the mid-distance events with junior Maddie Riggs' (2:20.51) second-place finish in the women's 800-meter race and freshman Elisha Kiprotich placing second in the men's 800-meter run for his section. Riggs and Kiprotich each finished their respective races with personal season records.

Sophomore Yoshi Scott finalized the list of second-place finishes in the throws for UVU in the men's javelin throw with a mark of 60.72 meters. For the women's distance events, junior Kami Lynch gave the Wolverines their final third-place finish or better by taking third in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Overall, Utah Valley concluded its weekend with 50 personal records among the men's and women's sides. Their appearance on the home turf of BYU also resulted in the Wolverines' ending a meet with at least one school record for the fourth time this season.

In the meet's long jump, MacArthur's distance trailed only 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Jeff Henderson for the U.S., who performed separate of the collegiate competition and broke the Clarence F. Robison Track record.

The meet marks the final major competition for UVU this year prior to heading to Lawrence, Kansas, for the 2018 WAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships held at the University of Kansas on May 9-12. Before the conference meet, UVU will send just a few athletes to the Weber State Twilight Meet from May 2-3, to officially finalize the regular season.