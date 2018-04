Sunday, April 29, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Rockies at Marlins, AT&T SportsNet, 11 a.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 11:30 a.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, ESPNU, noon

Washington St. at Washington, Pac-12, 2 p.m.

Yankees at Angels, ESPN, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

United Leasing & Finance Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Mediheal Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HOCKEY

IIHF U-18: Gold-medal game, NHLTV, 8:30 a.m.

Penguins at Capitals, NBC, 1 p.m.

Jets at Predators, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

San Simon Stakes, ALT, 3:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

ACC championship, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Patriot League championship, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

Women: Pac-12 championship, Pac-12, noon

Women: ACC championship, AT&T SportsNet, 3 p.m. (delay)

MOTORSPORTS

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ESPN2, 6 a.m.

GEICO 500, FOX, noon

Four-Wide Nationals, Fox Sports 1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Pacers at Cavaliers, ABC, 11 a.m.

Jazz at Rockets, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Wasps vs. Northampton, NBCSN, noon

Legion at Warriors, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

West Ham vs. Manchester City, NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Mainz vs. Leipzig, Fox Sports 1, 7:30 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Arsenal, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Rapids vs. Orlando City, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles FC vs. Sounders, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

LSU at Florida, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2, noon

Oregon at Washington, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

Women: Pac-12 championship, Pac-12, 9:30 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Arizona at Utah, AM-700, 1 p.m.

Bees at Chihuahuas, FM-106.9, 1 p.m.

Yankees at Angels, AM-700, 6 p.m.

NBA

Jazz at Rockets, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, April 30, 2018

TELEVISION

MLB

Rockies at Cubs, AT&T SportsNet/ESPN, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

NBA

76ers at Celtics, TNT, 6 p.m.

NHL

Bruins at Lightning, NBC, 5 p.m.

Golden Knights at Sharks, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Tottenham vs. Watford, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Grizzlies at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Lights FC at Real Monarchs, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

New Mexico at New Mexico St., ALT, 6 p.m.

Rockies at Cubs, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, Pac-12, 6:30 p.m.

BYU at Cal, Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

NBA

TBD at Raptors, TNT, 6 p.m.

Pelicans at Warriors, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Capitals at Penguins, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Predators at Jets, CNBC, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Utah Valley at BYU, KBYU, 6 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Grizzlies at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

BYU at Cal, AM-960/FM-94.5, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

TELEVISION

MLB

Rockies at Cubs, AT&T SportsNet, noon

Yankees at Astros, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Jazz at Rockets, TNT, 6 p.m.

NHL

Lightning at Bruins, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Golden Knights at Sharks, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Roma vs. Liverpool, Fox Sports 1, 12:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

Grizzlies at Bees, FM-106.9, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Jazz at Rockets, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 3, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

UCLA at Arizona, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Texas Classic, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

Wells Fargo Championship, GOLF, noon

LACROSSE

Big East semifinals, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.

NBA

TBD at Raptors, TNT, 4 p.m.

76ers at Celtics, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Capitals at Penguins, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Predators at Jets, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Gold at Elite, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Grizzlies at Bees, FM-97.5, 10:30 a.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s, AM-960/FM-94.5, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 4, 2018

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

Stanford at Utah, Pac-12, 11:30 a.m.

Rockies at Mets, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at New Mexico St., ALT, 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Creighton, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m.

BOXING

Garcia vs. Velez, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Texas Classic, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.

Wells Fargo Championship, GOLF, noon

Insperity Invitational, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Oaks, NBCSN, 10 a.m., 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

Ivy League semifinals, ESPNU, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

MLL: Lizards at Outlaws, ALT, 11 p.m. (delay)

MOTORSPORTS

AAA 400 Drive for Autism qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 1 p.m.

JEGS 200, Fox Sports 1, 3 p.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.)

NBA

Warriors at Pelicans, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Rockets at Jazz, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Lightning at Bruins, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Sharks at Golden Knights, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

RUGBY

Legion vs. SaberCats, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Brighton vs. Manchester United, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

UCLA at Cal, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach: NCAA tournament, ESPNU, 8 a.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

BYU at Saint Mary’s, AM-960/FM-94.5, 4 p.m.

51s at Bees, FM-106.9, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

Rockets at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 5, 2018

TELEVISION

AFL

Valor at Empire, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Stanford at Utah, Pac-12, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Texas Tech, ESPNU, noon

Tigers at Royals, Fox Sports 1, 2:15 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, Pac-12, 4:30 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Rockies at Mets, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Evansville at Dallas Baptist, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

GOLF

GolfSixes, GOLF, 5 a.m.

Wells Fargo Championship, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

Insperity Invitational, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Texas Classic, GOLF, 3:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Kentucky Derby prep races, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Kentucky Derby, NBC, 12:30 p.m. (Post time: 4:34 p.m.)

LACROSSE

MAAC championship, ESPNU, 8 a.m.

America East championship, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Big East championship, CBSSN, noon

MOTORSPORTS

OneMain Financial 200, Fox Sports 1, 11:30 a.m. (Qualifying, Fox Sports 1, 8:30 a.m.)

AMA Supercross, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

NBA

Playoffs, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Playoffs, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Playoffs, NBC, 5:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Raptors at Warriors, AT&T SportsNet, 1:30 p.m.

Bath vs. London, NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Division 1A championship, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

Stoke vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Teams TBA, FOX, 7:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. West Ham, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Teams TBA, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Everton vs. Southampton, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

Red Bulls vs. New York City, ESPN, noon

NWSL: Reign at Thorns, LIFE, 1:30 p.m.

Sporting KC vs. Rapids, ALT, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

UCLA at Cal, Pac-12, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, Pac-12, 7:30 p.m.

TRACK

IAAF Diamond League, NBCSN, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Beach: NCAA tournament, ESPN2, noon, 3 p.m. (ESPNU, 4 p.m.)

NCAA championship, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

Stanford at Utah, AM-700, 11:30 a.m.

BYU at Saint Mary’s, AM-960/FM-94.5, 2 p.m.

51s at Bees, AM-1280, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Spirit at Royals, AM-700, 7 p.m.