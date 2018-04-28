PROVO — While BYU saw just one of its players selected in the 2018 National Football League draft over the weekend — linebacker Fred Warner was picked in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers Friday — other former Cougars signed free agent contracts or received other NFL opportunities Saturday night after the conclusion of the draft.

Wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman, who shined during BYU’s Pro Day last month, signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Trinnaman had received considerable interest from the Chicago Bears leading into the draft.

Trinnaman impressed the scouts in the 40-yard dash, recording a time of 4.3 seconds on Pro Day. He recorded a long jump distance of 12 feet, which would have been the overall top performance at this year’s NFL Combine, and he had a 40.5-inch vertical leap.

Other Cougars inking deals were defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile with the Indianapolis Colts and safety Micah Hannemann with the Cleveland Browns. Hannemann is reunited with former teammate Kai Nacua, who signed with the Browns last year.

Center Tejan Koroma has received a rookie mini-camp invitation from the Tennessee Titans, per Koroma's agent, Evan Brennan.