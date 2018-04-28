Former Utah State football players Jalen Davis and Dallin Leavitt agreed to terms with teams from the National Football League on Saturday, following the conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft. Davis signed a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins, and Dallin Leavitt was invited to the Oakland Raiders rookie mini-camp.

Davis, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound cornerback from La Mesa, California (Hellix HS), earned first-team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, as well as second-team All-American honors from The Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele’s Magazine, following his senior season. Davis also earned first-team all-Mountain West honors in 2017 as he finished the year with 33 tackles (23-solo, 10-assist), including 4.0 sacks and 5.0 tackles for loss, which ranked first and second on the team, respectively, to go along with five interceptions and 15 pass breakups, both of which ranked first on the team, while adding a forced fumble.

In all, Davis, ranked fifth in the nation in pass breakups (1.5 per game) and 11th nationally in interceptions (0.4 per game) in 2017.

Davis, who started all 13 games as a senior, was named the CBSSports.com National Player of the Week, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week and the College Sports Madness Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting a career-high three passes and returning two of them for touchdowns, from 30 and 50 yards, in Utah State’s 40-24 home win against BYU. Those three interceptions are the second-most in a single-game in school history and tied for the most in MW history, while his two interception returns for touchdowns are a school record and tied for the MW record.

For his career, Davis started all 49 games he played in, which ranks as the second most starts in school history, and recorded 180 tackles (122-solo, 58-assist), which included 8.0 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss. He also set the school record with 37 pass breakups and 48 passes defended in his career, while his 11 career interceptions are tied for the fourth-most in school history and his 227 interception return yards in his career rank second all-time at USU.

Leavitt, a 5-10, 205-pound safety from Portland, Oregon (Central Catholic HS/BYU), earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors as a senior in 2017 in addition to earning academic all-conference honors as a junior and senior. As a senior, Leavitt started all 13 games and finished second on the team with 94 tackles (47-solo, 47-assist), which included 1.0 tackles for loss. He also ranked second on the team with four interceptions and finished tied for third with his five pass breakups.

For his career, Leavitt started and played in 21 games for Utah State and recorded 151 tackles (79-solo, 72-assist), which included 2.5 tackles for loss, to go along with seven interceptions and six pass breakups.

