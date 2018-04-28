SALT LAKE CITY — Lowell Lotulelei and Filipo Mokofisi, who were Utah’s starting defensive tackles last season, have signed free agent deals after not being picked in the NFL draft.

Lotulelei inked a contract with the Denver Broncos, while Mokofisi is headed to the Green Bay Packers.

Other U. signings include quarterback Troy Williams (Seattle Seahawks), offensive guard Salesi Uhatafe (Atlanta Falcons) and defensive back Kenric Young (Indianapolis Colts).

Defensive end Kylie Fitts was the only Ute drafted this year. He went to the Chicago Bears on the sixth round.

This story will be updated.

Additional in-state NFL undrafted free agent signings

UTAH STATE: CB Jalen Davis (Miami Dolphins), S Dallin Leavitt (Oakland Raiders)

WEBER STATE: TE Andrew Vollart (Arizona Cardinals), DL McKay Murphy (Los Angeles Rams)