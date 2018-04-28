Kendra Dalton and Annie Yang were named to the 2017-18 West Coast Conference Women’s Golf All-Academic Team, the league announced Friday.

Dalton, along with Kristen Le of Santa Clara and Pepperdine’s Katherine Zhu, each made their third-straight and final team appearance. Yang and San Francisco’s Kimberly Liu posted the highest GPAs turned in by women’s golf student-athletes in 2017-18, logging perfect 4.0 GPAs.

Dalton logged six top-20 finishes during the 2017-18 season and received medalist honors twice, once at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational and again at The Rebel Beach. Yang competed in eight of Cougars' 10 events in the 2017-18 campaign and recorded a top-25 finish at the Bruzzy Challenge.

At the conclusion of each athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to her team.