Senior Patrick Fishburn was named to the 2017-18 West Coast Conference Men’s Golf All-Academic Honorable Mention Team, the league announced Friday.

Fishburn posted a GPA of 3.35 in sociology during the fall 2017 semester. The senior placed in the top 20 in eight of the Cougars’ 10 tournaments and placed in the top five in four events during the 2017-18 campaign. Fishburn shot a season-low 65 at the Pacific Invitational while claiming medalist honors.

At the conclusion of each athletic season, the WCC selects an all-academic squad for each WCC-sponsored sport. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to his team.