The Utah Runnin' Utes will be without one of their reserve guards from last season in the 2018-2019 campaign.

Kolbe Caldwell, who transferred to Utah before last season, announced via Twitter his intention to transfer again.

The Bowling Green, Ky., native appeared in 27 of the Runnin' Utes' 35 games last season (four starts), and averaged 2.2 points in 11.3 minutes per contest.