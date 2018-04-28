Weber State’s eight-year NFL draft drought is over. The Wildcats have the reigning Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP to thank for that.

Former Weber State cornerback Taron Johnson was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft Saturday.

Johnson was a consensus first-team FCS All-American as a senior after starting four seasons at Weber State. In his final season, he had 49 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions to go along with three tackles for loss and two sacks.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pounder was seen as one of the top FCS-level corners in this year’s draft class.

“Johnson was a productive four-year player at the small-school level and possesses the athleticism and ball skills to line up in nickel situations,” Draft Analyst’s Tony Pauline wrote. “Most effective facing the action, he can be used in zone or backed off the line of scrimmage.”

NFL combine: Johnson ran a 4.5-second 40 at the combine and had 17 reps on the bench press, tying for fifth among cornerbacks.

Scouting Johnson: “Johnson’s lack of size will drive him into a nickel role where he appears to have the foot quickness and cover talent to handle the job. … He could find an early role as a CB4 before eventually filling the nickel spot.” — NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein