It was a battle between the fourth and fifth place teams in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. A goal in the final few minutes gave Fort Lewis (6-6, 6-3 RMAC) the lead as it defeated Westminster (5-6, 4-4 RMAC), 10-9.

Fort Lewis scored three times in the opening 15 minutes, but Westminster matched them with a goal each time. Audree Erekscon and Madison Ingman each scored their second goals of the game to give the Griffins a two-goal lead, 5-3. Fort Lewis turned the ball over in the middle of the field, and Daisy Mele scooped the ball up and ran it straight to the goal for Westminster's sixth goal. Mikala Anderson made 11 first-half saves and played a big role in the team entering halftime with a one-goal lead.

Katie Adams scored in the early minutes of the second half and restored Westminster's largest lead of the game at two goals. Fort Lewis scored a woman up goal to end a four-goal run, taking a two-point lead over the home side. Ingman and Adams, the team's leading goal scorers, scored to tie the game at 9-9 with 11:30 remaining. Westminster's defense caused four turnovers and held the Skyhawks scoreless for nearly 12 minutes before the winning goal found the back of the net with 3:31 left in the game.

Anderson was incredible for the Griffins in front of the goal. Anderson faced 40 shots and made 17 saves. She caused two turnovers and picked up seven ground balls.

Katie Hendershott led the team with four assists and four points. Ingman scored three goals for three points, and Adams and Erekson each scored twice for two points.

Mele, Erekson and Anderson led the team with two caused turnovers each. Allison Lambert collected nine ground balls, Anderson gathered seven and Erekson and Ingman each tallied five.

Westminster plays its final regular season game against Adams State on Sunday at 11 a.m. The game will be available to watch on the RMAC Network and the Westminster Griffins YouTube channel. Live stats will be available online. Links to the video and live stats are available on the women's lacrosse schedule webpage.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.