During the last few weeks, the BYU Cougars basketball program has endured a great deal of uncertainty, as Yoeli Childs and Elijah Bryant declared for the NBA draft, with Bryant signing with an agent and thus skipping his final year of eligibility.

Late Friday night, the Cougars got a big, welcome-back addition for the upcoming season.

Guard Nick Emery, who left the team before last season and withdrew from school in the midst of an NCAA investigation regarding the reception of improper benefits, announced via social media that he'll be returning to the squad for the 2018-2019 campaign.

"I'm back, but not only am I back, I'm better!" Emery wrote. "The tiny little ounce of faith I once had, got me through even the darkest and loneliest times. I had to accept God was in control of my life and could see way more than I ever could. Living and experiencing all of that has helped me become such a better person in every aspect of life."

In two seasons on the court, the former Lone Peak star has averaged 14.7 points in 30.8 minutes per game.