SALT LAKE CITY — On his way out of the Beehive State — and of the NBA playoffs — Russell Westbrook took a parting shot.

The 2017 NBA MVP was livid about some things Utah Jazz fans allegedly say to him.

Asked about two confrontations he had with fans on the way to the tunnel Friday night — for the halftime break and then for the summer vacation after the Jazz eliminated the Thunder, 4-2 — Westbrook made it clear that he doesn't appreciate how he's treated by some Utah fans at Vivint Arena.

Westbrook, who scored 46 points in OKC's 96-91 loss to Utah, claimed Jazz fans go too far while trash-talking him from the stands.

Russell Westbrook thinks Utah fans are disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/lLAp3ucq7Y — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) April 28, 2018

"Here in Utah, man, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players with these fans. It's truly disrespectful.

"They talk about your family, about your kids, and it’s just a disrespect to the game and I think it’s something that needs to be brought up," he continued. "I’m tired of just going out and playing and then the fans say what the hell they want to say. I’m not with that, because if I was just on the street they wouldn’t say anything crazy because I don’t play that (expletive). I think it’s disrespectful they get the chance to do whatever they want to do. It needs to be put to a stop, especially here in Utah."

Westbrook got into two confrontations with Jazz fans. In the first one, he lunged at one fan and yelled at him while heading into the locker room at the half.

Ol’ boy saw Jesus. Haha pic.twitter.com/rI9dQf5fG8 — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) April 28, 2018

Following his team's elimination loss, Westbrook swiped at the cellphone of another fan that leaned toward him while taking a video.

Russell Westbrook confronts a fan as he exits the floor. pic.twitter.com/hJaC6sCvDh — RealGM (@RealGM) April 28, 2018

"I don't confront fans," Westbrook said. "Fans confront me."