SALT LAKE CITY — It didn’t look good for the Utah Jazz Friday night when point guard Ricky Rubio went out in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.

Rubio had been one of the top players for the Jazz throughout the playoffs, particularly in Game 3 when he had a triple-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He came into Friday’s game averaging 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 35 minutes in the five games, but was limited to just seven minutes because of the injury.

But several players stepped up in Rubio’s absence, led of course, by rookie Donovan Mitchell, who came through with a spectacular performance with 38 points, including 15 in the first six minutes of the third quarter when the Jazz first pulled away.

Two other unlikely heroes emerged in Rubio’s absence.

Alec Burks, who has been shelved in mothballs for most of the second half of the season and throughout the playoffs, played 17 minutes, scoring 11 points and playing some solid defense, while Royce O’Neale came up with key baskets and some strong defense as well.

Burks, a one-time starter for the Jazz, hadn’t played in 12 of Utah’s final 20 games of the season and had only played briefly in three playoff games. But he came through for the Jazz when he was called upon.

O’Neale had gone scoreless in Game 5, missing all three of his shots, but he scored five points off layups when he broke free for fast-break layups.

Rubio left the game at 4:42 mark of the first quarter with a left hamstring injury, an issue he had dealt with earlier in the season. A few minutes later, Jazz PR confirmed that he would be out for the remainder of the game.

Dante Exum initially replaced Rubio as he usually has been since he became healthy late in the season. However, then Quin Snyder decided to bring in Burks, who had played a grand total of seven minutes previously in the series.

Burks, who had scored 10 points in less than two minutes of garbage time of Game 1, provided some instant offense with a pair of drives early in the second quarter, the latter a three-point play to put the Jazz up 23-22, capping an 11-2 run. Later he hit a long two-pointer in the third quarter and added another 3-pointer from the right corner early in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell came out on fire in the third quarter, making 10 points in less than three minutes with a pair of 3-pointers from out front and a couple of nifty drives to the basket and added 12 more before the quarter was over.

Rubio missed his only shot attempt and had three assists and a rebound before departing. The other two point guards for the Jazz, Exum and Neto weren’t called on, as Exum played just three minutes total and Neto didn’t get off the bench.