A couple lopsided innings led to BYU baseball’s 11-6 loss against San Diego on Friday at Larry H. Miller Field.

"We need a better effort on the mound," BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said. "That's the No. 1 thing. Last night we did everything well, but tonight we didn't do a whole lot well."

The Toreros (19-24, 8-12 West Coast Conference) used a three-spot in the first and five runs in the sixth to even the series with the Cougars (19-18, 8-9 WCC) at one game apiece.

San Diego batted around in the first and benefitted on an obstruction call as a runner tried to advance from second to third. The Toreros led 3-0 after an error and four hits.

The Cougars put up a pair of runs in the third frame with Daniel Schneemann and Keaton Kringlen earning an RBI each on a sac fly and a hit-by-pitch, respectively.

After another San Diego run in the fifth, Kendall Motes replaced BYU starter Hayden Rogers. Motes walked the bases loaded in the sixth and beaned a batter to make it 5-2 in favor of the Toreros. Bo Burrup entered and surrendered a grand slam on his first pitch for a 9-2 San Diego lead.

Kyle Dean doubled in the seventh and rounded to score on Brennon Anderson’s single through the left side for BYU’s third run.

San Diego tacked on a pair of runs in the last two innings. The Cougars put up three runs in the ninth thanks to RBI singles from Brennon Anderson and Schneemann, as well as a Nate Favero sacrifice fly.

BYU hosts San Diego for the series finale Saturday at 1 p.m.