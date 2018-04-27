DRAPER — You have to forgive the Jordan baseball team for not putting any runs up in the fifth inning in Friday's game versus Corner Canyon. It wasn't due to lack of effort, as players made solid contact with the pitches for the most part, but the ball just couldn't find any gaps with the Chargers' defense able to glove most everything hit their way.

The fifth inning also comprised a lot of bench players up at the plate, as the Beetdiggers' starters rested after they put forth an onslaught of 19 runs and 17 hits through the first four innings. The result was a dominating 19-1 shortened-inning win with just about everyone in the lineup getting in on the act.

The 19 runs in just five innings might be considered an extraordinary result, but not for a Beetdiggers team whose bats have come alive lately. Since a 12-0 win over Alta, Jordan has averaged just over 14 runs scored in its last five games, entering Friday's contest.

"We're just hitting the ball real well after starting out a bit slow against some really tough teams," said Jordan coach Chad Fife. "But the idea for me is to peak at the right time, and hopefully that's where we're headed."

It would be difficult to present a case against the Beetdiggers not peaking at the right time, based on recent results.

As for Friday's onslaught, it was started out by Kyson Stein roping a 2-RBI double in the top of the first inning to give Jordan an early 2-0 lead. Six runs were put up in the top of the second after the Chargers put up no runs in the bottom half of the first.

Highlighting the big hits was Conner Hughes sending a fly ball over the left field fence for a three-run home run. A batter later saw Stein send one over right field fence, and the route was on, with Jordan taking a commanding 8-0 lead.

"We're just barrelling things up, hitting the ball hard, and really good things are happening," Hughes, who started the season batting at the bottom of the order, but is now batting cleanup. "Just everyone doing their part and we're having a lot of fun out there."

An RBI triple from Jacob Shaver started off a nine-run effort in the top of the third inning. Other RBIs were provided off of doubles from Hunter Swapp, Stein, and then Swapp again, with the lineup turning over, as 13 batters came to the plate in the inning.

"We knew we were capable of this prior to the season. We really did, with the guys we had coming back," Fife said. "So far as we don't get in our own way, we're capable. There's no question."

Turns out Jordan's pitching and defense were pretty good as well. The Beetdiggers allowed just one run.

"We don't have that one dominant pitcher, but we have guys that can hit their mark and we've been pretty consistent, there," Fife said.

With the win, Jordan improved to 13-6 on the year and 7-2 in Region 7 play. Corner Canyon falls 11-8 overall and 5-4 in Region 7 play with the loss.

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney