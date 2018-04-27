BOUNTIFUL — After rallying past Box Elder in the first two meetings this week, Viewmont jumped all over the Bees on Friday to complete the series sweep in convincing fashion.

Led by Tyson Toller who went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBI, Viewmont pounded out 14 hits and scored in the first five innings as it rolled to the 14-5 victory.

“We have done a very good job the second half of this season of everyone being hitters. We try to just take the approach of hit it up the middle, we practice that just about every day and the kids have bought into that and they’ve done very well with it,” said Viewmont coach Jeff Toller.

He’s utilized the same lineup the past 12 games and has been impressed how everyone has settled into their roles.

Eight of nine hitters recorded hits on Friday, including multi-hit outings from Lucas Bushey, Tyson Toller, Catcher Thompson and Jackson Barber.

Along with Toller going 3 for 3, Thompson went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored.

Thompson led off Viewmont’s big third inning with a single, which helped blow the game wide open. The Vikings led 3-1 heading into the inning, and after Thompson’s single, Joshua Erickson ripped an RBI triple one batter later. Viewmont’s No. 8 and 9 hitters, Barber and Adam Duke, recorded back-to-back singles to stretch the lead to 7-1 as they combined for five in three runs.

After Viewmont rallied past Box Elder in Games 1 and 2, it was Box Elder that tried rallying in the fourth inning — and it all came with two outs.

Viewmont appeared to briefly get out of the inning with a pick-off move at second base following an out, but after the umpires consulted they overturned the out concluding that pitcher Cameron Barson was on the edge of the dirt when he made the throw.

Box Elder responded with three straight hits and a walk to cut the deficit to 7-5, with Jake Holgate delivering the big hit on a two-run double.

“I think that rattled (Barson) a little bit, but you’ve got to give that Box Elder team credit, they have some really good hitters,” said Toller.

Viewmont didn’t waste any time regaining the big cushion scoring four runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth inning to push the lead back to 11-5.

Barson took care of business from there as he allowed only one hit over the final three innings to record his third win of the season.