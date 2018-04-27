Dixie State could not hold on to an early three-run lead as the Trailblazers dropped game two of their four-game Pacific West Conference series at Concordia-Irvine, 5-4, on Friday afternoon at Eagles Field.

After spotting the Eagles a run in the second inning, the Trailblazers answered right back with three runs in the third and another in the fourth to bolt to a 4-1 advantage. DSU (21-23, 17-17 PacWest) plated two of those runs in the third thanks to a costly CUI error, while Gabe Taylor drove in another run in the frame and Tyler Hollow collected an RBI on a single to left field in the fourth.

However, the three-run cushion did not last long as Concordia-Irvine (18-26, 15-19 PacWest) answered with a pair of runs in the home fourth and tied the game in the seventh on a Dominic Castro run-scoring single. Then with two outs in the eighth, Bailey Collins belted a solo home run over the wall in right center, his second homer of the series, while CUI reliever Morgan Brannock (W, 2-0) retired the Trailblazers in order in the ninth to close out the game.

Dixie State finished with seven hits in the game, all singles, with seven different Trailblazers each collecting one hit. Junior right-hander Jayden Murray pitched into the eighth and scattered seven hits and four runs with five strikeouts but did not figure into the decision.

Dixie State will play its final two road games as a member of the PacWest Conference in a Saturday doubleheader beginning Friday at 1 p.m. MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.