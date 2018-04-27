SALT LAKE CITY — Despite Ricky Rubio leaving the game with 4:52 left in the first quarter because of a hamstring injury and offensive struggles in general, the Utah Jazz rallied to tie the Oklahoma City Thunder at 41 all at halftime of Game 6 at Vivint Arena.

Trailing 37-28 with 3:33 left in the second quarter, the Jazz closed on a 13-4 run thanks to good defense and finally showing some life offensively. Russell Westbrook leads all scorers with 15 points, while Donovan Mitchell is pacing Utah with 10.

Rubio will not be returning to the game.