Former Bingham High tight end Dalton Schultz is NFL bound.

Schultz was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 137th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft in Arlington, Texas. He was the lone Utah tie who declared early for this year’s draft, leaving Stanford after his junior season.

The former Miner joins two other Bingham High products in the NFL: Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi.

The 6-foot-6, 244-pounder posted similar receiving numbers each of the past two years, including 22 receptions for 212 yards and three touchdowns in 2017, when Schultz earned All-Pac-12 first team honors. He finished his college career with 55 receptions for 555 yards and five touchdowns.

Schultz is the sixth Stanford tight end taken in the NFL draft since 2010, a group that includes Zach Ertz, Coby Fleener and Austin Hooper.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said Schultz “should be a solid, early starter.”

“Schultz is a Y-tight end with the ability as a run blocker to help bolster a team’s rushing attack very quickly,” Zierlein wrote. “While his frame could still use more mass, he plays with good technique and play strength at the point of attack and shows an ability to impose his will upon edge defenders if they half-step into the rep.”

NFL combine/Pro Day: Schultz ran a 4.75-second 40 at the combine, tied for seventh among tight ends. He was a top performer among tight ends in the three-cone drill, running seven seconds flat for third, and had a 120-inch leap in the broad jump, tied for fourth among his position group. At the combine, Schultz completed just 15 reps in the bench press (second-lowest among tight ends), but improved that to 20 reps at Stanford’s Pro Day.

Scouting Schultz: “In the mold of several Stanford tight ends before him, Schultz lacks a true distinguishing trait with ordinary athleticism and strength, but he is assignment sound and tough and can be an asset for a NFL offense.” — NFL Draft Scout