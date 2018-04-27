Logan native Luke Falk has gone from all-state prep quarterback to walk-on at Washington State to an NFL draft pick.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 199th overall pick during the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft in Arlington, Texas. He becomes the first Logan High product taken in the draft since tight end Chris Cooley was a third-round selection in 2004.

Falk was a highly efficient passer at Washington State, completing 66.9 percent of his passes. He started 40 games for the Cougars and threw for 14,486 yards and 119 touchdowns in his college career.

NFL Draft Scout’s Dane Brugler described Falk as a “tough scrambler and will fight for extra yards” who “hits receivers in stride to create catch-and-run opportunities,” while he “takes too many hits and appears gun shy after a few pressures.”

The three-time All-Pac-12 honoree dealt with a broken non-throwing wrist much of last season and sat the team’s bowl game. Still, he threw for 3,593 yards, 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a senior. His top college season came as a sophomore in 2015, when Falk threw for 4,566 yards, 38 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

What separates an elite dropback QB from the rest?

Consistency and rhythm.



This is Soul & Science with @WSUCougFB QB Luke Falk. (via @johnbrenkus_ + @DilfersDimes) pic.twitter.com/ojUZxNwT7T — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2018

NFL combine/Pro Day: He recorded 26.5 inches in the vertical jump and 103 inches in the broad jump during the NFL combine. Falk also participated in Utah State’s Pro Day and completed 51 of 55 passes while connecting on throws of more than 65 yards on consecutive passes, according to Draft Analyst’s Tony Pauline.

Scouting Falk: “Falk is a tremendous short and intermediate passer who displays precise accuracy and knowledge of the offense. He offers growth potential, which should help strengthen his arm, and is a developmental second-day quarterback who could develop into a starter at the next level.” — Pauline