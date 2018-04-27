No. 41 ranked doubles duo senior Mayci Jones and freshman Anastasia Abramyan were named West Coast Conference All-WCC Doubles Honorable Mention and both individually received All-WCC Singles Honorable Mention as well.

Competing in No. 1 doubles throughout the season, Jones and Abramyan finished with an impressive 9-3 overall record and a No. 41 national ranking. The two were named WCC Doubles Team of the Week twice this season in weeks 8 and 10. In week 8, Jones and Abramyan beat the then ranked No. 36 doubles team, Georgia Lawson and Emma Wilson of Fresno State, 6-2, to win the doubles point for BYU.

In the final match of the regular season, they earned a victory over then 27th-ranked Mariia Kozyreva and Hind Abdelouahid of Saint Mary’s by a 6-1 score. One week later in yesterday's WCC Championship, Jones and Abramyan again faced Kozryeva and Abdelouahid in the first round of tournament play and defeated the Gaels once again, 6-3.

In No. 2 singles for BYU this season, Abramyan earned a 16-13 record in her first season of collegiate tennis. Abramyan was named WCC Tennis Player of the Week for week 10 following two big wins that weekend, including a comeback win against Saint Mary’s Hind Abdelouahid. Down one set with the second set in a tiebreaker, the BYU freshman overcame a 6-1 deficit to win the second set and take the third for the 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 victory, tying the match at 3-3 en route to Cougars' win.

Jones is a two-time selection to the All-WCC Second Team in singles and two-time All-WCC Honorable Mention in doubles with former teammate Toby Miclat. The senior competed in No. 1 singles for BYU throughout the entire season and posted an 8-12 record in her final year as a Cougar.