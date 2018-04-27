BYU Photo
Senior Mayci Jones (front) and freshman Anastasia Abramyan walk on the tennis court. They are ranked No. 41 in the nation.

No. 41 ranked doubles duo senior Mayci Jones and freshman Anastasia Abramyan were named West Coast Conference All-WCC Doubles Honorable Mention and both individually received All-WCC Singles Honorable Mention as well.

Competing in No. 1 doubles throughout the season, Jones and Abramyan finished with an impressive 9-3 overall record and a No. 41 national ranking. The two were named WCC Doubles Team of the Week twice this season in weeks 8 and 10. In week 8, Jones and Abramyan beat the then ranked No. 36 doubles team, Georgia Lawson and Emma Wilson of Fresno State, 6-2, to win the doubles point for BYU.

In the final match of the regular season, they earned a victory over then 27th-ranked Mariia Kozyreva and Hind Abdelouahid of Saint Mary’s by a 6-1 score. One week later in yesterday's WCC Championship, Jones and Abramyan again faced Kozryeva and Abdelouahid in the first round of tournament play and defeated the Gaels once again, 6-3.

In No. 2 singles for BYU this season, Abramyan earned a 16-13 record in her first season of collegiate tennis. Abramyan was named WCC Tennis Player of the Week for week 10 following two big wins that weekend, including a comeback win against Saint Mary’s Hind Abdelouahid. Down one set with the second set in a tiebreaker, the BYU freshman overcame a 6-1 deficit to win the second set and take the third for the 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 victory, tying the match at 3-3 en route to Cougars' win.

Jones is a two-time selection to the All-WCC Second Team in singles and two-time All-WCC Honorable Mention in doubles with former teammate Toby Miclat. The senior competed in No. 1 singles for BYU throughout the entire season and posted an 8-12 record in her final year as a Cougar.

Add a comment