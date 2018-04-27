Falk has NFL-starter potential. He's a tall, lean rhythm passer with very good anticipation, accuracy, and pocket presence.

While Day 1 of the 2018 NFL draft didn't include any Utah ties being selected, that could change on the second day.

Rounds 2 and 3 take place Friday beginning at 5 p.m. MDT (FOX/ESPN/NFL Network), with 68 more picks being taken between the two rounds.

Two of the most promising local possibilities for Day 2 include former Logan High quarterback Luke Falk and BYU linebacker Fred Warner.

NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt's list of the top 150 prospects includes Warner at No. 65 and the top outside linebacker still available, after outside linebackers Roquan Smith of Georgia and Rashaan Evans were taken in the first round.

ESPN lists Warner as the second-best player available among his position group, though they list him as an inside linebacker. Warner, who played outside linebacker at BYU, worked at both inside and outside linebacker during Senior Bowl week.

Warner told Fox 5 San Diego being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys would be a dream, as he grew up a fan of the team.

"I'm hoping to get my name called on Day 2. If I go to Saturday in Rounds 4 or 5, that'd be great, too," Warner told Fox 5. "I just want a team that values me as a player and a place that I fit in."

Five quarterbacks, including four in the first 10 picks, went in the first round. Falk, who started 40 games at Washington State, is among the next tier of quarterbacks available.

He is listed as the third-best quarterback still on the board by ESPN.

"Falk has NFL-starter potential. He's a tall, lean rhythm passer with very good anticipation, accuracy, and pocket presence," ESPN wrote in its pre-draft analysis.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists Falk as the second-best quarterback available.

One potential landing spot for Falk that has been discussed in recent weeks is the New England Patriots, who could be in the market for an heir to five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

The New York Post listed Falk as one of three options the Patriots could draft in the upcoming rounds, including Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph and Richmond's Kyle Lauletta.

"His stock may have dropped with a less-than-stellar senior year, in which he was benched at times, but perhaps the Patriots can bring back what made him stand out in the first place. Plus Falk’s idol is Brady and he’s reportedly already dabbled in the TB12 method," the Post's Greg Joyce wrote.

New England owns the 43rd and 63rd pick in the second round. The Patriots traded away their third-round pick (No. 95 overall) Friday morning.

Steve Smith is impressed

Former Utah wide receiver Steve Smith — who played 16 seasons in the NFL, including 13 with Carolina — was a big fan of the Panthers drafting Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore with the 24th overall pick Thursday night.

"(The Panthers) have never been able to replace me, until today," Smith, now an analyst for NFL Network, said during the broadcast of the draft.

Watch the full video of Smith's analysis here, where he adds, "D.J. Moore will be at that organization for a long time, and I look forward to talking about him on the network."

Eric Weddle issues a challenge

Video shared on Twitter Friday shows former Utah safety and current Baltimore Raven Eric Weddle greeting one of the Ravens' two first-round picks, South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst, at the team facility.

Five minutes in the building and @weddlesbeard is already trying to get @haydenrhurst in the gym 😂 pic.twitter.com/7jLcCAD2wK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2018

Weddle, a 12-year NFL veteran, also issued the rookie a challenge: putting in a workout after his introductory press conference.

"If you want to be great, come in here after your little news conference," a smiling Weddle joked while he met in the weight room with Hurst, who was wearing a suit. "Just saying, when I signed here a couple years ago, I got in to work right afterwards."