SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz fans have made a shrine to pay tribute to their favorite NBA team outside of The Green Ant furniture store downtown.

“My favorite part?” wrote Tom Millar, who shared a photo of the shrine on Twitter. “The headshot of Joe Ingles in a Deseret Industries gold frame. #takenote”

.@utahjazz and @SpencerJCox, you’ve got to get down here and see this shrine to the team in front of The Green Ant on 300 South & 200 East. My favorite part? The headshot of Joe Ingles in a #DeseretIndustries gold frame. #takenote pic.twitter.com/wSE0QmdugV — Tom Millar (@transport_tom) April 27, 2018

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, a huge Jazz fan who isn’t shy about sharing his love for the team on social media, retweeted the photo of the shrine.

Cox’s promise: “We will be there later today!”

The shrine, which is on the building wall and on the sidewalk, includes photos of Karl Malone dunking, flowers and a wide variety of Jazz paraphernalia — from old Jazz cups, jerseys and paintings to candles and macramé in traditional Jazz colors.

Who knows how big the shrine will get if the Jazz eliminate the Thunder in Game 6 Friday at Vivint Arena.

Service project

On Thursday, more than 2,300 employees of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies honored the former Jazz owner and philanthropist during the annual LHM Day of Service, paying forward goodness in honor of his wish that people, “Go about doing good until there is too much good in the world.”

Communities in seven states benefited from their service.

Miller family and @LHM employees participated in Utah Diaper Bank project for annual #LHMDayOfService. Overall, more than 2,300 employees volunteered across 7 states in a variety of service projects. Giving back in communities where we do business. #DoingGood pic.twitter.com/atN8MD7MQ0 — Utah Jazz Doing Good (@JazzDoingGood) April 26, 2018

#LHMDayOfService



“By working and providing community service, we enrich our lives and the lives of others.”

— Gail Miller pic.twitter.com/ZzRuMw6htt — Utah Jazz Doing Good (@JazzDoingGood) April 26, 2018

April 26 is Miller's birthday and his family and company employees have continued to honor his legacy since he passed away in 2010. Since then, 9,744 employees have donated over 38,972 hours at 192 locations.

Special moment

Former Cottonwood High star football player Stanley Havili shared an emotional moment with his dad after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011.

#TBT to @NFL Draft Day 2011 when my little bro @SHavili was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. My pops couldn’t hold back his emotions that day. pic.twitter.com/AQztAuZ1kx — Sione Havili (@SioneHavili1) April 27, 2018

Havili gave his father — and a lot of other people — something else to be inspired by with his fight against addiction. He made a video as part of a Mormon Channel series that documented real people who've overcome serious challenges through their belief in Jesus Christ.

