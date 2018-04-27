SALT LAKE CITY — Jazz fans have made a shrine to pay tribute to their favorite NBA team outside of The Green Ant furniture store downtown.
“My favorite part?” wrote Tom Millar, who shared a photo of the shrine on Twitter. “The headshot of Joe Ingles in a Deseret Industries gold frame. #takenote”
Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, a huge Jazz fan who isn’t shy about sharing his love for the team on social media, retweeted the photo of the shrine.
Cox’s promise: “We will be there later today!”
The shrine, which is on the building wall and on the sidewalk, includes photos of Karl Malone dunking, flowers and a wide variety of Jazz paraphernalia — from old Jazz cups, jerseys and paintings to candles and macramé in traditional Jazz colors.
Who knows how big the shrine will get if the Jazz eliminate the Thunder in Game 6 Friday at Vivint Arena.
Service project
On Thursday, more than 2,300 employees of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies honored the former Jazz owner and philanthropist during the annual LHM Day of Service, paying forward goodness in honor of his wish that people, “Go about doing good until there is too much good in the world.”
Communities in seven states benefited from their service.
April 26 is Miller's birthday and his family and company employees have continued to honor his legacy since he passed away in 2010. Since then, 9,744 employees have donated over 38,972 hours at 192 locations.
Special moment
Former Cottonwood High star football player Stanley Havili shared an emotional moment with his dad after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011.
Havili gave his father — and a lot of other people — something else to be inspired by with his fight against addiction. He made a video as part of a Mormon Channel series that documented real people who've overcome serious challenges through their belief in Jesus Christ.
Weekend planner
Friday, April 27
Minors: Bees at El Paso, 7 p.m.
MLS: RSL at Vancouver, 8:30 p.m.
NBA playoffs: Thunder at Jazz, Game 6, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 28
Minors: Bees at El Paso, 7 p.m.
NWSL: Utah Royals at Portland Thorns FC, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 29
NBA playoffs: Jazz vs. Thunder, Game 6 or Jazz vs. Warriors, Game 1, second round
Minors: Bees at El Paso, 1 p.m.
