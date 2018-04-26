Freshman Alec Flemetakis drove in three runs and senior left-hander Matt Mosca fired a complete-game seven-hitter as Dixie State opened its final Pacific West Conference road series with an 8-1 triumph at Concordia-Irvine on Thursday afternoon at Eagles Field. With the victory, DSU head coach Chris Pfatenhauer (200-103-1) collected his 200th win as Trailblazer skipper as the Trailblazers improved to 21-22 overall and 17-16 in PacWest play.

Flemetakis got the Trailblazers on the board in the fourth with a sharp single up the middle to plate Logan Porter and Kade Urban, who both singled to lead off the stanza. Dixie State then broke the game open in the sixth as the Trailblazers scored four two-out runs to extend to a 6-1 lead.

Flemetakis started the hit parade with an RBI double, while Wyatt Branch walked ahead of Brody Clifford, who rapped a single to center field to put DSU up 4-1. Joe Raymond then doubled home Branch and Clifford to cap the rally and give his side the five-run cushion.

The run support was more than enough for Mosca (W, 6-3), who won his third-straight start and struck out four Eagles (17-26, 14-19 PacWest) en route to his first nine-inning complete-game victory of his DSU career. Mosca also posted a seven-inning complete-win last season against Academy of Art.

Dixie State rapped out 14 hits in the opener, led by Urban, who went 3-for-5 with a run scored to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Flemetakis, Clifford, Porter and Branch also collected two hits apiece as seven of the nine DSU starters in the lineup had at least one hit.

The two teams will continue their four-game set with game two Friday beginning at 4 p.m. MT.

