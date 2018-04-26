MUSIC/DANCE

"Fools for Jazz," April 27, 6:30 p.m., Bountiful High School, 695 Orchard Drive, Bountiful, $4-$5, free 3 p.m. show for senior citizens (facebook.com/BHSfoolsforjazz)

Temple Square Festival of Choirs, April 27, 6:30 p.m.; April 28, 6 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

"Swaranjali" Hindustani Music Concert, April 27, 7 p.m., India Cultural Center, 1142 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, $20 includes dinner, for ages 8 and older (iccofutah.org)

T.P.O. Company: "Farfalle (Butterflies)," April 27-28, 7 p.m.; April 28, 3 p.m., sensory friendly performance April 28, 11 a.m., Kingsbury Hall 1395 E. Presidents Circle, U., $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 18 and younger and U. students with ID (tickets.utah.edu)

"Fisher conducts Shostakovich," April 27-28, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$83 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"The Masters: Beethoven and Brahms," April 27, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, Cox Auditorium, DSU, St. George, $12-$24 (swsutah.org)

Ririe-Woodbury’s “Return,” April 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; April 28, 1 p.m., Eccles Theater, Regent Street Black Box, 131 S. Main, $10-$35 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Samba Fogo’s “Ouca — Listen,” April 27-28, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"The Struggle is Real," April 27-28, 7:30 p.m., Garden Near the Green, 3700 E. Campus Drive, Eagle Mountain, $10-$12 (westsidetheatreco.org)

David Archuleta, April 27-28, 8 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $35-$65 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

BYU Young Ambassadors, April 28, 2 and 7 p.m.; May 1-4, 7 p.m., Conference Center Theater, $12 (lds.org/events)

Benny Green Trio, April 28, 7:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $29.50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Salt Lake Symphony with Andrew Staupe, April 28, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, $10 for general, $5 for students and seniors (801-581-6762 or saltlakesymphony)

New Legacy Quartet, April 29, 7 p.m., Mid Valley Bible Church, 13985 S. 2700 West, Bluffdale, free, donations accepted (801-302-3100 or newlegacyproject.com)

"Don Quixote," April 30, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $10 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Utah COPA Draper, April 30-May 2, 7:30 p.m., Covey Arts Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $7-$9 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Post Malone and 21 Savage, May 1, 7:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $28.50-$73 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

The Hot Sardines, May 2, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $30 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

Suzuki Strings Spring Concert with JessiKate Riley, May 3, 7 p.m., Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City, $5 (suzukistringscedar.blogspot.com)

Angela Bingham Sextet, May 3, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

The Eagles with JD and The Straight Shot, May 3, 8 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301, W. South Temple, $56-$396 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

GETTING OUT

"50 Capitals Tour" with C-SPAN Bus, April 27, 9-10 a.m., Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, free (c-span.org/community)

Wildlife Baby Shower, April 27, 2-6 p.m.; April 28-29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah, 1490 Park Blvd., Ogden, free (801-814-7888 or wrcnu.org)

Farm Animal Days, April 27, 4-7 p.m.; April 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $6 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Date Night, April 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Union Middle School, 615 E. 8000 South, Sandy, $25 per person (utahdatenight.com)

Nihon Matsuri Japan Festival, April 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 South 300 West, free (nihonmatsuri.com)

2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Race, April 28, 3 p.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium, 451 S. 1400 East, $20-$90 for general, $10 for pit party 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (supercrosslive.com)

Entertainment Arts and Engineering 10th Anniversary Celebration, April 30, 1-8 p.m.; May 1, 3-6 p.m., EAE Building, 332 S. 1400 East, U., free (801-581-5460 or eae.utah.edu)

Utah Quilting and Sewing Marketplace, May 2-5, times vary, Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $12-$30 (downunderdiversions.com)

Tulip Festival, through May 5, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 10 a.m. opening on April 28, closed Sundays, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Dragon Lights, through May 6, 5:30-10 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $18 for adults, $15 for military with ID, $12 for children ages 5-12 and seniors (888-484-2698 or saltlakecity.tianyuculture.us)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Center, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

"And Then There Were None," April 27-May 19, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

"Jurassic Park City," April 27-June 2, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"Sense and Sensibility," April 27-June 2, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem $18-$24 for general, $14-$16 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

"What We're Up Against," April 26-May 12, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 contains adult language and adult themes, according to wasatchtheatre.org (801-446-5657 or wasatchtheatre.org)

"Steel Magnolias," May 3-26, dates and times vary, Covey Arts Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

"Cabaret," April 26-28, 7:30 p.m.; April 28, 2 p.m., Noorda Theatre, UVU, Orem, $12-$16 (801-863-4636 or uvu.edu/arts)

"The Drowsy Chaperone," April 27, 28 and 30, 7 p.m., Draper Theatre, 12366 S. 900 East, Draper, $10-$15 for adults, $7-$12 for seniors, students, military, children 12 and under (801-572-4144 or drapertheatre.org)

"Our Town," April 27-28, 7 p.m.; April 28, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

"Hello, Dolly!" through May 5, dates and times vary, Timpanogos Valley Theater, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City, $12-$17 for adults, $8 for children, seniors and students, ID required (435-654-2125 or timpvalleytheatre.com)

"Red Bike," through May 5, dates and times vary, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20; for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Sister Act," through May 5, dates and times vary, SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

"Hamilton," through May 6, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $215-$425, lottery tickets also available at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“You Can’t Take It With You,” through May 7, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove Players, Keith Christeson Theater, 30 East Center, Pleasant Grove, $11-12 (801-922-4524 or pgplayers.com)

"Camelot," through May 12, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

"Plaza Suite," through May 12, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 12; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

"Fun Home," through May 13, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

"9 to 5," through May 26, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, military and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger, no babes in arms (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Spamilton,” through June 2, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“The Music Man,” through June 9, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

COMEDY

Las Arpias, April 27, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $45-$90 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

"Alice in Wonderland," April 27, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

"Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety," April 30, 6 p.m., Clearfield High School, 931 S. 1000 East, Clearfield, free, discussion, meet and greet at 7 p.m. (angstmovie.com)

"Bungou Stray Dogs: Dead Apple," April 2-6, dates and times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$15 (megaplextheatres.com)

"Half the Picture," May 1, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"The Iron Giant," May 2, 11:30 a.m., Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," April 28, 3 p.m., Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, free (801-594-8632 or slcpl.org); and April 30, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"The King of Hearts," April 27, 7 p.m., Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free (801-594-8623 or slcpl.org)

"Labyrinth," April 29, May 2 and 3, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $9-$11 (megaplextheatres.com); and select Cinemark Theatres, $5-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

"The M.A.D.S. are Back," May 1-2, 7 p.m., Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, $30 per show or $50 for both shows (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

Massenet's "Cendrillon," April 28, 10:55 a.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

"Mindfulness Goes Mainstream," May 1, 6:30 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

"The People vs. George Lucas," May 3, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

"The Spirit of St. Louis," May 1, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (scera.org)

"TABU: A Story of the South Seas," April 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

UVU Film Festival, May 2, 7 p.m., Geneva Megaplex, 600 N. Mill Road, Vineyard, $10 (megaplextheatres.com)

"Zathura," April 27, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"The Zookeeper's Wife," April 28, noon, Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, Rachel Hawkins, author of “Royals,” May 3, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Raymond D. Christensen, coauthor of “A Few More Words,” April 28, noon (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 1780 N. Woodland Park, Layton, Richard Paul Evans, author of “The Forgotten Road,” May 1, 7 p.m. (801-773-9973 or barnesandnoble.com)

Deseret Book, 2274 S. 1300 East, Sugar House, Meredith Ethington, author of “Mom Life: Perfection Pending,” May 5, 5 p.m. (facebook.com/PerfectionPending)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Independent Bookstore Day, April 28, 10 a.m.; Amy Trueblood, author of “Nothing But Sky,” April 28, 5 p.m.; “A Court of Frost and Starlight” release party, May 1, 6 p.m.; and Todd Robert Petersen, author of “It Needs to Look Like We Tried,” May 3, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, Scott B. Fulmer, author of “Confessions of a Private Eye,” April 28, 7 p.m.; and Independent Bookstore Day, April 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Kids Fiesta with illustrator Ana Aranda, April 28, 11 a.m. (slcolibrary.org)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Independent Bookstore Day, April 28, 10 a.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Ken Church and Hazel Janet White, opening reception May 4, 6 p.m.; on display May 1-31 (801-628-9592)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Chapman Library 100th Birthday Historical Photo Exhibit, opening reception May 5, 4 p.m.; on display May 1-June 28 (801-594-8623)

Cottonwood Country Club, 1780 E. Lakewood Drive, Holladay, “Art in the Afternoon,” by 23 Utah artists, April 29, 1-5 p.m., $10 admission, adults only (801-277-2691 or cottonwoodcc.org)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Art and the Environment,” Wasatch Back Student Art Show, opening reception April 27, 5 p.m.; on display April 28-May 27; and In Bloom,” by Mark Crenshaw, on display April 28-May 27 (435-649-8882)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “People, Places, Things,” by David Estes, opening reception April 28, 4 p.m.; on display April 23-June 2 (801-594-8680)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Carol Bold, on display April 27-May 20 (801-585-0556)

Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George, “Every Pieces Has a Story,” by Southern Utah Art Guild members, on display April 27-Aug. 30 (redcliffgallerysuag.com)

Urban Arts Gallery, 137 S. Rio Grande St., “Star Wars: Heroes and Villains,” by local artists; on display May 1-June 3 (801-651-3937)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 617 E. South Temple, “Florescencentia,” by Emily Fox King, through May 4 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Blue Nude Migration,” painting and poetry by Katheryn and Laura Stott, through May 12 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Bucket of Blood,” by LeConte Stewart, through April 30; and “Certain Women: LDS Women’s Art Show,” through May 5 (801-328-2231)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, “Stigma Defaced: Grip, Conversational Portraits on Mental Health,” by various artists, through May 9 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by James W. Stewart, through May 12 (801-363-4088)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, through June 29 (801-533-5760)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Alyce Carrier, through June 17 (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “Paintings by Friends,” by Michael Workman and Zach Proctor, through May 18 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “River Inside,” by Gavan Nelson, through May 9 (801-594-8632)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Still Life,” by Tom Shrieve and Scott Beadles, through May 16 (801-893-2404)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Darker Territory,” by Lenka Konopasek, and “Head Lands,” by Sarah Bown Roberts, through June 8 (801-596-5000)

Flow Art Space, 363 S. 500 East, art by Erik Olson, through May 18 (612-242-8796)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Neurons Like Ghosts,” by Banyan Fierer, through May 11; and “The Ability to Create,” by artists from TURN City Center for the Arts, through May 29 (801-957-4073)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Havoc Hendricks, through April 30 (801-666-8968)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Rituals,” by Morgaine Fehlauer, through May 11 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “April Showers, May Flowers,” by Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Phyllis Horne, through May 31(801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “My Marmalade,” art by students from Washington Elementary, through May 4 (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Gunter Radinger and “One Pen Can Change the World,” by Malala Elementary School students, through April 30 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 10 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Connie Borup and Scott Peterson, through May 11 (801-364-8284)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “In/Out,” by Clayton Middle School students, through May 18; “Photography from the West,” by West High School students, and “Art in Ink,” by Patricia Nosanchuk, through May 17; “Piecing Together Mental Illness,” by undergraduates in the University of Utah’s BlockU Medical Humanities program, through May 20; and “Ditchbank,” by Heidi Moller Somsen and Downy Doxey-Marshall, through June 15 (801-524-8200)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, BFA Thesis Exhibition, through May 4 (801-626-6420)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a World Golf Hall of Fame exhibit, through April 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Exorcising America,” by Merritt Johnson, and “Homebodies, Away Teams,” by Earl Gravy, through May 12; “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26; “The Forge, The Gibbous, The Heron, The Oil Can: Contemporary Constellations for Navigation,” by Wren Ross; and “Landscape Painting,” by Julius Von Bismarck, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Salt 13,” by Katie Paterson, through May 20; photography by Marilyn Bridges, through June 1; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Jordan School District art contest, through April 30 (801-948-7858)

Wagner Jewish Community Center, 2 N. Medical Drive, art by Helga Kolb and Stuart Stansbury, through April 30 (801-581-0098)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, anime art by 2017 teen contest winners, through April 30 (801-943-4636)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Charles Gilliam, through April 30 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Harold Tanner and Ric Tanner, through April 30 (801-628-9592)

ARTe Gallery and Framing, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, “NeoArts: Creative Art,” by Julianne Skinner, Kim Mcleod and Jeanette Langston, through May 5 (artegalleryandframe.com)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Legends of Teaching,” by retired teachers from Davis County and art by Davis County School District high school and junior high students, through May 4 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light,” by Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Class, Queens, New York, through May 5; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Dark Attractor,” by Peter Everett, and “Matrilinear,” by Elizabeth Claffey,” through May 11 (435-283-3456)

Lamplight Art Gallery, 170 S. Main, Bountiful, art by Ginny Coombs, through April 30 (801-298-0290)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $10-$20, by appointment (800-992-1066 or thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Sears Art Museum Gallery, 155 S. University Ave., Dixie State University, St. George, Art Department Showcase, through May 4 (435-652-7909)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, SUU, Cedar City, Senior BFA Capstone exhibition, “Art Insights,” by David Emitt Adams and “Our National Parks,” by SUU Freshman Jumpstart students, through May 5 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the Deep End,” by local artists, through May 19; 94th annual Spring Salon, through July 7; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Preschool Discovery Days: Skin, Scales and Reptile Tails,” April 27, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers, for children ages 3-5, must be accompanied by adult, preregistration required (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Shrek The Musical Jr.,” April 27-28, 7 p.m.; April 28, 3 p.m., Mount Jordan Middle School, 300 E. 9400 South, Sandy, $6-$9 (801-568-2787 or sandyarts.com)

“Mary Poppins Jr.,” April 27-28, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $7-$10 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Kids’ Fiesta, April 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, free (slcolibrary.org/specialevents)

“Willy Wonka Jr.,” CenterPoint Academy, through May 26, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $7 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Parent Trap,” through May 26, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16, no babies or toddlers permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Give Poetry a Try” April 27, 11 a.m.; and a free screening of “Alice in Wonderland,” April 27, 1 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, healthy relationships for teens, April 27, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Teen Night: Zine Making Workshop,” April 27, 3 p.m. (801-524-8290)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Zathura: A Space Adventure,” April 27, 6:30 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Teen DIY: Printmaking,” April 28, 1 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, read with a dog, April 28, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, “Teen DIY: Book Button Making,” April 28, 2 p.m. (801-594-8651

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, will host auditions for “Doctor U,” April 28, noon-2 p.m. Needed are two male ensembles and three female roles. Auditioners should come prepared with a one minute comic monologue and be prepared to sing 32 bars of a show tune. Participants should bring their own minus track or an MP3 version of the karaoke song. Auditioners should bring a headshot and resume. The show will be June 15-July 21. All parts are paid a stipend. Call 801-355-4628 or see the audition tab at theobt.org for the audition form and more information.

Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for “Oslo,” May 10, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., according to a news release. Auditions for members of the Actors’ Equity Association will be 1-2 p.m. Open auditions will be 2-5 p.m. Sides will be available one week prior to audition. Auditioners can sign up for an audition time starting May 3 in room 325 at the Pioneer Memorial Theatre. All roles are available. Auditioners should bring a headshot and resume to audition. Callbacks will be Saturday, May 12, and by invitation only. Rehearsal dates will be Aug. 20-Sept. 13, with performance dates Sept. 14-29. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

Bambara, 202 S. Main, will host a fundraiser through May 15 to support the Chefs Cycle race and executive chef Nathan Powers, who will participate in the race, May 15-17 in Santa Rosa, California, according to a news release. A portion of the proceeds from select menu items will be donated to Chef Cycle (No Kids Hungry) and Utah Food Bank, according to a news release. Bambara will donate $1 to the causes for every burger sold during lunch. During dinner, for every scallop or filet sold, the restaurant will donate $2 to the causes. Net proceeds will be split 50/50 between Chefs Cycle and Utah Food Bank. The Chefs Cycle race will feature chefs from across the country who will ride 300 miles in three days to raise funds for No Kid Hungry. This is the third year for Chefs Cycle race, with a goal of 275 chefs riding to help raise $2.4 million, which is equal to 24 million meals for kids facing hunger. Visit chefscycle.org for more information about the race. Visit bambara-slc.com for more details including menu items.

Dave and Buster’s, with headquarters in Dallas, will host a live hiring site at Courtyard by Marriott Salt Lake City Downtown, 345 W. 100 South. The hiring site will be open April 27, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. No appointment is necessary and validated parking is available. Dave and Buster’s recently announced it will open its 113th location this May at the Gateway in Salt Lake City, according to a news release. This will be the restaurant and arcade chain’s first Utah location. The restaurant is looking to hire more than 250 individuals to join the team of servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more. The Salt Lake location has a tentative opening date of May 14. Visit daveandbusters.com/careers for more information and to also apply online.

The Utah Restaurant Association will hold its annual Restaurant Industry Awards Gala on Monday, May 7, 6-8:30 p.m. at The Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main. The URA will be celebrating 75 years of service, according to a news release. Professionals in the restaurant industry and those who contribute to the success of the restaurant industry from outside will be recognized. Among those recognized are restaurateurs, friends of the industry, notable vendors, Taste Utah Dining Destination Award winners, exemplary front of the house and back of the house employees as well as seven URA Legacy awards. The awards ceremony will also highlight the URA’s ProStart Program and will announce state competition winners in culinary and management competitions. The state champion winners will compete in the National ProStart Invitational that will take place April 26-30 in Rhode Island. A teacher of the year will be highlighted for outstanding culinary educator, and a student of the year will also receive a $10,000 ProStart scholarship from Sysco Intermountain. The URA was established in 1945 to represent the restaurant industry in the state of Utah. The URA offers the culinary program ProStart, a school to career program in 62 high schools through the state. Tickets to the gala are $100 for an individual seat. A limited number of tickets are available. Visit utahrestaurantassociation.org for more information.

Eggland’s Best recently announced the 2018 “America’s Best Recipe” contest with a chance to win $10,000. The company is searching for the best original egg recipe. Submissions are due April 30 at americasbestrecipe.com. Participants can submit recipes featuring Eggland’s Best eggs combined with their favorite local/state ingredients or dishes, according to a news release. Contestants can submit up to two recipes within each meal category — breakfast/brunch, appetizer, main course and dessert. All recipes must include at least two whole Eggland’s Best eggs. The panel of judges includes registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner, winner of ABC’s “My Diet Is Better Than Yours,” who will help score the semifinalist receipt submission. After semifinalists are selected, Americans will have the chance to narrow down the best in state recipes and determine the five best in region finalists by voting on their favorite. The best in region recipes will be revealed on the Eggland’s Best website where fans can vote on America’s Best Recipe. The grand prize winner will be awarded $10,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs. The best in region prize winners will each receive $1,000 and a year’s supply of Eggland’s Best eggs. The best in state winners will also receive a prize. Visit egglandsbest.com/abr3 for a free digital download of the winning recipes from the 2016 contest. Visit americasbestrecipe.com for official rules and submission information.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a new $30 dinner menu of three courses nightly from Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s dinners will include a choice of soup or salad and end with a dessert choice of espresso, gelato and cookie or sorbet. Lamb tacos will be served through April 21 and salmon nicoise will be served through April 28. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, is offering a three-course meal nightly through the month of April. Chef Efren Benitez’s dinner specials will include a choice of soup or salad, a changing entree and a dessert option. Beginning April 16, grilled chicken over herb rissoto with tri-chocolate cheesecake for dessert will be served through April 22. Sliced beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes and strawberry rouilande cake will be served April 23-29. Seating on the patio will be available, weather permitting. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

