Utah State head gymnastics coach Amy Smith announced the signing of Caitlin Gray (Newington, Connecticut) to a National Letter of Intent on Thursday.

“We are so excited to have Caitlin as an Aggie,” Smith said. “Through the recruiting process, her desire to achieve and be the very best she can be in all aspects of her life fell right in line with the philosophies of our program.”

Gray is a level-10 gymnast from New England Gymnastics Express in Glastonbury, Connecticut, who trains under coach Maureen Chagnon. She recently placed second on bars at the 2018 Connecticut State Championships and tied for fifth on bars at the 2018 Region 6 Championships.

During the 2017 Region 6 Championships, the all-arounder placed second on vault and fifth on bars, while placing second on vault and third on bars at the 2017 state championships. In 2016, Gray qualified for the level 9 Eastern Nationals and finished fifth on vault.

“She is a phenomenal vaulter and will make an immediate impact on that event,” Smith said.

Gray, who performed Irish dancing for seven years, is on track to graduate with high honors from Newington High School this spring. She is a member of the Spanish National Honor Society. She plans to major in nursing and minor in Spanish at Utah State.

“I am so excited to continue my gymnastics and academic career with the Utah State Aggies,” Gray said. “I know I can continue to grow as a gymnast with the guidance of coach Smith and reach my fullest potential. The team was so welcoming to me, and the university offers so many degree options with lots of support for students. I am looking forward to embarking on a new adventure in the beautiful state of Utah.”

Gray is the second signee of Smith’s 2018-19 recruiting class, joining Glory Yoakum (Manvel, Texas).