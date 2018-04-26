After 11 Utah ties were selected in the 2017 NFL draft, this is expected to be a more lean year.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t great stories to keep an eye out for, though.

Here's a comprehensive look at the various local and national storylines for the 2018 NFL draft:

NFL draft on the air

— Round 1: Thursday, 6 p.m. MDT (FOX/ESPN/NFL Network)

— Rounds 2-3: Friday, 5 p.m. (FOX/ESPN/NFL Network)

— Rounds 4-7: Saturday, 10 a.m. (ABC/ESPN/NFL Network)

Utah had eight players taken in the 2017 draft, a school record. This year, Kylie Fitts leads a group of Utes that could hear their names called this weekend.

Three of BYU's last four players taken in the draft have been defensive players. That is expected to continue with linebacker Fred Warner, a projected mid- to late-round prospect.

Among the most intriguing local individuals to follow are two Utah high school football players who competed at colleges out of state: quarterback Luke Falk and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Weber State hasn't had a player taken in the NFL draft since 2010, when wide receiver Tim Toone was Mr. Irrelevent, the final pick of the draft. This year, the Wildcats have a pair of compelling draft prospects in cornerback Taron Johnson and tight end Andrew Vollert.

How many locals will ultimately be drafted? It's anyone's guess, but that doesn't stop plenty of prognosticators taking their best guess.

Every year, dozens of locals will sign rookie free-agent deals. The story of former BYU safety Daniel Sorensen shows that those who go undrafted can find success.

Doug Robinson takes a look at the past 20 years of first-round quarterback selections and what these numbers can tell us about the challenges of taking a signal caller in the opening round.

On a national scale, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley may be the most skilled athlete in this year's draft, but the discussion around the 2018 draft focuses on where the top quarterback prospects will be taken.

