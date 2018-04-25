Utah State women's tennis freshman Sasha Pisareva earned all-Mountain West honors in singles as selected by the conference's head coaches, as it was announced on Wednesday by the conference.

Overall, it is Pisareva's first conference honor of her career. She joins former Aggie McKenzie Davis as the only freshman to earn all-conference honors in singles in program history after Davis was named all-WAC second team in singles.

Pisareva posted a team-best 14-9 record in dual-match play at the No. 1 singles spot, going 3-1 against Mountain West opponents. She clinched three wins for the Aggies during the season at No. 1 singles in USU's 4-3 win over Boston University (6-3, 5-7, 7-6 [10-8]), 5-2 win over UC Riverside (7-5, 6-4) and 5-1 win at Colorado State (4-6, 6-2, 6-4). Pisareva also recorded Utah State's only singles wins against Michigan State (5-7, 6-3, 1-0 [10-5]), Akron (6-1, 6-1) and BYU (6-0, 6-2) at the No. 1 spot.

No. 10-seeded Utah State (13-11, 3-2 MW) heads into the Mountain West Championship after recording its first winning conference record in program history, as well as reaching double-digit wins for the fifth-straight year, the longest streak in program history. The Aggies take on seventh-seeded Air Force (14-6, 1-4 MW) on Thursday, April 26, at 1 p.m., in Boise, Idaho, in the first round of the championships.

Utah State won the meeting between the two teams earlier in the season in a 5-2 win in Logan. After losing the doubles point, the Aggies fought back in singles as seniors Sabrina Demerath and Maggie O'Meara, as well as sophomores Rhoda Tanui, Hannah Jones and Sophia Haleas, recorded victories in singles play.

Pisareva leads the way for the Aggies in singles, with Jones following suit with a 13-7 mark, including 4-1 in Mountain West play, at the Nos. 2 through 5 spots. In doubles, Demerath and junior Jenna Kane have won two of their last three matches at the No. 3 spot.

Air Force is led in singles by junior Elizabeth Barnickel who is 17-3 at the No. 2 spot and sophomore TJ Fumagalli who is 16-4 at the No. 1 spot. In doubles, Barnickel and Fumagalli lead with a 14-2 mark at the No. 1 spot.

If USU gets the win, the Aggies will take on Fresno State (9-12, 3-1 MW) on Friday, April 27, at 2 p.m. The Aggies and Bulldogs have not met this season, with their last meeting also being in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament in 2016, where Fresno State won, 4-0.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.