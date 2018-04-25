OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 25 points down in third quarter — erasing it with a 32-7 run — and pushed on to beat the Jazz 107-99 in Game 5 of the teams' playoff series Wednesday night. The Jazz's series lead is now 3-2. Game 6 will be on Friday at 8:30 p.m. MDT.

Turning point: The Thunder went on a 32-7 to end the third quarter and erase a 25-point deficit.

.@CJC9BOSS: 27p | 8r | 3a | 1s@spidadmitchell: 23p | 5r | 3a | 3s | 1b@Joeingles7: 16p | 4r | 3a @rudygobert27: 11p | 10r | 2b | 1a | 1s@rickyrubio9: 12r | 10p | 7a @dfavors14: 10p | 5r | 1b pic.twitter.com/gJyU4mvTqr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 26, 2018

The hero: Russell Westbrook caught fire in the second half, ending up with 45 points in 44 minutes of work. He also had 15 rebounds and seven assists. He had 20 points in the third quarter alone.

Russell Westbrook on tonight’s comeback win: “Our team did an amazing job of sticking together.” pic.twitter.com/yPxvZ0edql — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 26, 2018

3 keys:

- Rudy Gobert got his fifth foul with 3:46 left in the third quarter, and the Thunder took advantage, going from 10 points down to take a 1-point lead before he came back four minutes into the fourth quarter.

- Jae Crowder had 15 points and two assists on 5 of 7 shooting — 4 of 6 from the 3-point line — in the first quarter to lead the Jazz to a 34-29 lead. He finished with 27 points, tying a career high.

🎥| Let's show some love to @CJC9BOSS for tying a career high ❤️😈❤️😈❤️ pic.twitter.com/KMhwGvaAh7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 26, 2018

- Westbrook and Paul George combined for 79 points on the night and all 32 OKC points in that third-quarter run. No other Thunder player had more than seven for the game.

Series status:

Utah leads 3-2

Game 1: OKC 116, Utah 108

Game 2: Utah 102, OKC 95

Game 3: Utah 115, OKC 102

Game 4: Utah 113, OKC 96

Game 5: OKC 107, Utah 99

Game 6: OKC at Utah, Friday, 8:30 p.m. (ATTSN or ESPN)

Game 7: Utah at OKC, Sunday, TBD*

*if necessary