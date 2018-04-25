It appears there’s no love lost between the Utah Jazz fans and Enes Kanter, the former player for both the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Before Game 5 tipped off on Wednesday night, Kanter made it known that he would attend the game at Oklahoma City, saying that he would root for the Thunder as well.

"I am cheering for the Thunder. And I am not cheering for the Utah Jazz."

Enes Kanter wanted to make one thing clear: "I am cheering for the Thunder. And I am not cheering for the Utah Jazz." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 26, 2018

This ignited numerous reactions from the internet.

Jazz fans weren’t happy with the Knicks’ big man.

I love this guy https://t.co/9Vf9vGPdpq — Chris (@chrisdanielking) April 26, 2018

Jazz by 30 because nobody cares about Enes Kanter https://t.co/L0SXw9Sl4d — Nick Arguelles (@Nick_Argue) April 26, 2018

I want to make one thing clear: I don't care. https://t.co/1PLwbKTQ7i — shrillmonger (@theshrillest) April 26, 2018

A NBA player is “cheering” for another NBA team. Flew to their place, and is cheering for them. Hahahahaha, @Enes_Kanter https://t.co/LupU8eu49o — Jazz6thMan (@Jazz6thman) April 26, 2018

It's okay. We're not rooting for Enes Kanter either. — Dan Jepperson (@danjepperson) April 26, 2018

Thunder fans appreciate him, though.

Enes Kanter, you are so loved here in Oklahoma. We miss you!! https://t.co/WPGFu3IKAr — Tiffany (@tiffanylehman92) April 26, 2018

Some ❤️ from Enes Kanter. https://t.co/Kuc3yE8owU — Niño Anjelo (@anjelo_trey5) April 26, 2018

OKC will always be your home — Chris Lambert (@MartzMimic) April 26, 2018

Kanter's shirt — which read "Stash Bros" as a reference to him and Thunder center Steven Adams — also drew reaction.

Yep, Enes Kanter showed up with the Stash Bros shirt on pic.twitter.com/6x55y1n3mR — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 26, 2018

He’s even wearing a stash bros shirt!! ❤️ this guy! https://t.co/FTT6mNfBhW — Dana Hertneky (@DanaHertneky) April 26, 2018

We all need that friend that supports us the way @Enes_Kanter supports his old team and best friend, Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/ZHJIjGotcz — Damon Lane (@KOCOdamonlane) April 26, 2018