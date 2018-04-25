1 of 24
It appears there’s no love lost between the Utah Jazz fans and Enes Kanter, the former player for both the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Before Game 5 tipped off on Wednesday night, Kanter made it known that he would attend the game at Oklahoma City, saying that he would root for the Thunder as well.
"I am cheering for the Thunder. And I am not cheering for the Utah Jazz."
This ignited numerous reactions from the internet.
Jazz fans weren’t happy with the Knicks’ big man.
Thunder fans appreciate him, though.
Kanter's shirt — which read "Stash Bros" as a reference to him and Thunder center Steven Adams — also drew reaction.