Former University of Utah star Andrew Bogut has signed a two-year deal with the Kings. No, not the Sacramento guys. Bogut is going back to Australia to play for the Sydney Kings of the NBL.

“This is the greatest coup in the history of the NBL,” Kings coach Andrew Gaze said in a report posted on news.com.au.

Bogut’s signing has caused quite a media buzz Down Under.

“He’ll help the league; he’ll be good for administration, he knows how to market, promote and he’s great on social media,” former Australia national coach Brian Goorjian told Macquarie Sports Radio.

Vince Crivelli, chief executive of rival Melbourne United, also expressed optimism about Bogut's decision to play in the NBL.

“Australian fans get to see on a weekly basis all over the country a bona fide NBA superstar," Cervelli said in a heraldsun.com.au article.

