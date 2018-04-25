OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz are two quarters away from advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs, as they lead the Oklahoma City Thunder at halftime of Game 5, 56-41.

After a slow start, the Jazz made eight of their 16 3-point attempts in the half and held the Thunder to just 12 points in the second quarter.

Jae Crowder leads Utah with 17 points, 15 of which came in the first quarter, and Joe Ingles has 14. Paul George has 13 for Oklahoma City and Russell Westbrook has 12.