Three-time West Coast Conference champion BYU women’s golf will compete in postseason play at the 2018 Austin Division I NCAA Regional held at the University of Texas Golf Club on May 7-9. The No. 41 Cougars will be an 11 seed.

Seventy-two teams and 24 individuals were selected to compete at one of four regional championships, each featuring 18 teams and six individuals.

“We are excited that we will be heading to the Austin Regional,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “I see a lot of beatable teams, and we are looking forward to competing.”

BYU recorded two first-place team victories during the 2017-18 campaign, including a playoff win against Pepperdine at the 2018 WCC Championships.

The Cougars captured all three of the major postseason individual honors for the 2017-18 season for the first time under Robert’s helm. Senior Kendra Dalton was named the WCC Player of the Year for the second-straight season, while Roberts received the WCC Coach of the Year nod for the third year in a row. Naomi Soifua was named the 2017-18 WCC Freshman of the Year.

The four regional sites include TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California; the University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas; the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin; and the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club in Tallahassee, Florida.

The top-six teams and three individuals from each regional will advance to the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf National Championships played May 18-23, at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.