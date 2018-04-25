Dixie State’s women’s golf team closed its 2017-18 season with a fifth-place finish at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Women’s Golf Championships on Wednesday at the Wigwam Resort Golf Course.

DSU (318-311-319—948, +84) shot a 31-over-par 319 on the final day to finish a shot back of Holy Names (308-315-324—947, +83), which placed fourth. California Baptist (292-288-295—875, +11) led wire-to-wire to claim the team title, while Academy of Art (296-299-312—907, +43) placed second and league newcomer Biola (325-310-310—945, +81) moved up two spots to take third.

Dixie State placed three golfers in the top 20 individually, led by junior Katie Ford (74-76-80) who finished 11th overall at plus-14 230. Freshman Cailyn Cardall (78-80-77) moved up two spots to finish tied for 13th at plus-19 235, as did sophomore Ashley Fernandez (82-77-77) who went from tied for 17th to tied for 15th place at plus-20 236. Freshman Kaitlynn Deeble (84-78-85) wound up in a group of four golfers tied for 25th at plus-31 247, and junior Amalia Negrette placed 35th at plus-44 260.

The Trailblazers wrapped up the season that featured one event victory, which came at the Dixie State Fall Invitational last October, and five top-five team finishes in nine total tournaments.

