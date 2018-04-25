Lee is going to be a star in this business.

PROVO — When it came to finding a new assistant, BYU coach Dave Rose didn't have to look far.

Rose announced Wednesday the hiring of Lee Cummard, a former Cougar star who has spent the past two seasons at BYU as a graduate assistant.

Cummard replaces Heath Schroyer, who accepted the head coaching job at McNeese State last month.

“Lee is a winner,” Rose said in a statement. “He’s been a winner everywhere he’s been, as a player and a coach. The leadership and drive he had as a player will help him be successful as he continues on in his coaching career. He has a great feel for the game and has the respect of all of our players. I’m excited to add a Cougar to our staff.”

“I love this university and BYU basketball,” Cummard said in a statement. “I’m grateful to coach Rose for the opportunity. I’m very excited to continue working with the coaching staff and the players. I can’t wait to get in the gym to get ready for next season.”

Former BYU coach Steve Cleveland told the Deseret News last month that Cummard would be a strong candidate to replace Schroyer on the staff.

“I recruited him. I know him very well. He has a great basketball mind. He’s passionate and played on championship teams,” Cleveland said of Cummard. “He’s played overseas. He’s seen basketball at every level. I think he’s prepared for that kind of experience. Whether or not it’s his time or not, I don’t know. Coach Rose needs to do what’s best for the program. I trust him to make the decision that’s best for the program. I know he loves Lee Cummard. He’s helped them greatly since he’s been here. Lee knows all the players.”

In 2017, Rose raved about Cummard’s potential in coaching.

“Lee is going to be a star in this business. He was a star as a player and he is such a competitive guy,” Rose said at the time. “I’ve seen this side of Lee and just how committed he is to learning every part of this job. He’s great at breaking down film. He just sees things that are way ahead of his time as far as coaching for just a few months here. The other thing is that he has a real good connection to the players. He understands a lot of what these young guys go through and how to go through it.”

As a player, Cummard helped the Cougars capture three Mountain West Conference championships and he played in a total of 97 victories. He broke into the starting lineup midway through his freshman season and was a starter for 116 consecutive games.

As a junior, Cummard was named the MWC Co-Player of the Year and earned Associated Press Honorable Mention.

Cummard is ranked in the top 20 all-time at BYU in scoring, field goals made, field goal percentage, 3-point field goals made, 3-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Following his BYU career, Cummard played professionally overseas from 2009-2016 with stops in France, Japan and Belgium.

Cummard and his wife, Sarah, have three sons.